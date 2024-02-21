Amid the farmers’ protest, the Punjab DGP has issued orders stopping the movement of JCBs, Poclaines, Tippers, Hydras and other heavy earthmoving equipment towards the Punjab-Haryana Border at Khanauri and Shambu.

The instructions to this effect have been issued to all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) and Commissioners of Police (CP). The orders will be implemented especially in the areas where protesters plan to storm the barricades of Haryana Police and enter the state.

DGP Punjab orders stopping the movement of JCBs, Poclaines, Tippers, Hydras and other heavy earthmoving equipments towards the Punjab-Haryana Border at Khanauri and Shambu. pic.twitter.com/HMVwo5aVcO — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

The order was issued after a written request for the same by DGP Haryana.

Videos shared on social media show heavy machinery being taken by protesters to the Haryana border. The person filming the video can be heard saying that the poclain machine is being carried to move the barricades put up at the Shambhu border.

The driver seat of the poclain can be seen covered from all four sides with an iron layer. He further says that the poclain is protected with an iron layer so that “Modi and Khattar’s gang cannot harm the farmers”. He says that the farmers have brought the poclain and now barricades will be broken.

शंभू बॉर्डर से कल सुबह किसान दिल्ली कूच करेंगे। पुलिस उन्हें रोकने की कोशिशें करेंगी। उनसे निपटने को किसानों ने पोर्कलेन मशीन मंगवाई है। ये बेरिकेड्स को आसानी से तोड़ सकती है। इसका ड्राइवर केबिन लोहे की चादर से बुलेटप्रूफ बनाया है, ताकि पुलिस की गोलियों का कोई असर न हो। pic.twitter.com/Ap62HnGjPV — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 20, 2024

Poclain machines are excavators designed for digging and excavation tasks. The tracks of the machinery allow it to move across different terrains.

As per TV media reports, protesters have gathered at the border area with JCB machines, poclain whereas the state has deployed forces with 7-layer of barricading.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police has posted in social media platform X directing the owners and operators of poclains and JCBs to not provide the services of their equipment to the protesters.

Owners and operators of Poclains,JCBs:Pls do not provide the services of ur equipment to the protestors. Pl withdraw these machines from the protest site.These machines may be used to cause harm to security forces,it's a non bailable offence and you may be held criminally liable. — Haryana Police (@police_haryana) February 21, 2024

Moreover, the Ambala Police has booked some unknown drivers of Poclain machine. Taking to X, the Ambala Police wrote, “During the farmers’ movement, a case has been registered against the unknown suspected drivers of the Poklane machine shown in the picture with the intention of causing damage to government property by driving the Poklane machine. Ambala Police.”