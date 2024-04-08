Monday, April 8, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMother of Khalistani Amritpal Singh arrested ahead of protest march demanding that the separatist...
News Reports
Updated:

Mother of Khalistani Amritpal Singh arrested ahead of protest march demanding that the separatist be shifted from Assam jail to Punjab

Amritpal Singh's mother has been demanding that her son be shifted from the Dibrugarh jail to a jail in Punjab

OpIndia Staff
Mother of Amritpal Singh arrested by Punjab Police
Balwinder Kaur, mother of Amritpal Singh, was to lead the protest march demanding to shift her son to a jail in Punjab from the Central Jail in Dibrugarh, Assam (Image: SS from video/India Today)
6

On 7th April, the Punjab Police arrested the mother of Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh ahead of a protest march that was scheduled to take place on 8th April. The march was to be helmed by Amritpal’s mother Balwinder Kaur demanding that his son be shifted to a jail in Punjab.

Singh’s mother, Balwinder Kaur, was put under preventive arrest and presented before the court. She has been sent to judicial custody. Amritsar Police also booked Amritpal Singh’s uncle, Sukhchain Singh and three others, along with his mother. Singh, chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’, has been lodged in Dibrugarh Central jail in Assam since April 2023.

Amritpal Singh’s mother was scheduled to lead the ‘Chetna March’ protest march on 8th April. It was scheduled to be launched from Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda, Punjab. Deputy Commission of Police Alam Vijay Singh said in a statement that Balwinder Kaur had been sent to judicial custody. The police further confirmed that Sukhchain Singh and three others have been held under custody.

Soon after the arrest, Amritpal Singh’s supporters released a video featuring Balwinder Kaur in which she said in Punjabi, “Please maintain law and order. We will not give them [Punjab Police] any chance [to take action against us]. Stay where you are. Don’t indulge in any mischief. I request everyone to pray and reach the march site. If they take us to jail and do not let us come, it does not matter.”

Security has been increased in the Bathinda ahead of the march.

Balwinder Kaur and relatives of nine of the associates lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail with Amritpal Singh have been on hunger strike since 22nd February near Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar. In a statement, Kaur said she would continue her fast until the demand to shift Singh and his associates to a jail in Punjab is fulfilled.

In April 2023, Amritpal Singh and his nine associates, who were linked to the ‘Waris Punjab De’ separated organisation, and one of his uncles were sent to Dibrugarh Central Jail after he was booked under the National Security Act (NSA). In March 2023, Central Agencies and Punjab Police launched a crackdown against Amritpal Singh’s Khalistani outfit. Initially, he escaped but was arrested in April 2023.

Amritpal Singh rose to popularity quickly after the death of Khalistani separatist Deep Sidhu. ‘Waris Punjab De’ was the brainchild of Deep Sidhu. Following his death, Amritpal Singh was given the charge of the organisation. At that time, he was in Dubai, running a transport company.

Singh shifted to India around August 2023. In September 2023, he was officially handed over the charge of the organisation in a Dastarbandi event organised in the parental village of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Singh, who dressed strikingly similar to Bhindranwale, had a similar idea of forming a separate country called Khalistan. Just like Bhindranwale, he started a march across Punjab to encourage youth to join him.

The concept of a separate nation diguised as “noble” causes like de-addiction. By the time he got arrested, Khalistani elements in Punjab had started to see “Second Bhindranwale” in Amritpal Singh.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsamritpal singh, balwinder kaur, waris punjab de, khalistani
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Another Sandeshkhali in making? Villager in TMC’s Birbhum constituency says money for West Bengal govt schemes given only if wife looks ‘beautiful’

OpIndia Staff -

‘YSR Congress Party has turned Andhra Pradesh into the drugs capital of India, youth addicted to ganja’: Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan

ANI -

‘We need not fall into their mouths again’: Maldives minister Mariyam Shiuna, who abused PM Modi, opposes taking help from India, posts fake poster

OpIndia Staff -

“BJP will cause riots on 17th April”: Mamata Banerjee fearmongers about ‘riots’ ahead of Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -

Backward classes commission issues notice to West Bengal govt after police didn’t respond on TMC leader Pijush Panda’s casteist comments against PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -

NIA refutes allegations after West Bengal Police booked its officials on ‘molestation charges’, team was attacked by a mob while arresting 2 TMC leaders

Paurush Gupta -

Uttar Pradesh: Young man recording video of burning cylinder dies after its explosion, several others injured, shops and bikes destroyed

OpIndia Staff -

Israel-Hamas war: IDF withdraws all ground troops, except one brigade, from Southern Gaza hours before peace talks

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: 21-year-old man stabbed to death by two juveniles for refusing to give matchbox to light cigarettes

OpIndia Staff -

Election Commission busts fake claim about mismatch between votes polled and counted in EVMs in 2019 polls, appeals to ‘verify before amplification’

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com