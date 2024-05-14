Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Islamic flag spotted at Shiv Sena (UBT) rally in Mumbai, BJP’s Nitesh Rane claims UBT will build Dawood’s memorial in the city

A video of an Islamic religious flag being raised and waved during an UBT rally has been doing the round on the internet. According to the reports, the video is from Mumbai's Chembur region ahead of the final phase of voting in Mumbai scheduled on 20th May.

OpIndia Staff
Image- Divya Marathi, X post
5

Ahead of the last phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, an Islamic flag was spotted raised with honour at one of the rallies organized by the members of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai’s Chembur region. The Muslim supporters and the other party workers could be seen waving the Islamic flag during a rally ahead of the final phase of voting in Mumbai scheduled on 20th May.

The video of the flag is making rounds on social media. The green-coloured flag with a crescent moon and a five-point star at the centre was raised during the UBT Sena rally. As seen in the video, the Muslim supporters and presumably the Shiv Sena (UBT) party workers burst firecrackers and cheered the masses as the Islamic flag was being raised and waved up high in the air.

BJP’s Nitesh Rane slams UBT for cashing Muslim support

Meanwhile, BJP’s Nitesh Rane slammed the Shiv Sena (UBT) party and indicated that former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray had no right to call himself the son of Hindu leader Balasaheb Thackeray.

“The flag of Pakistan raised in the rally of UBT! Now what next? People of PFI, SIMI, and AL QAEDA will eat Biryani at Matoshree (UBT’s residence)? A memorial of Dawood will also be built in Mumbai very soon. And he (UBT) claims that he is the “real child” of Balasaheb,” Rane said on X sharing the video of the incident.

Several other netizens also shared the video on X and claimed that the video was from the Chembur region of Mumbai. “See the desperation. Balasaheb will turn in the grave. What UBT, Sanjay Raut have reduced Shiv Sena to! Marathi manoos I am sure will not fall prey to the trio’s sympathy pitch. I HOPE THEY GIVE A FITTING REPLY,” said one of the users.

“Video of an Islamic flag raised at INDI alliance Udhav’s UBT candidate campaign in Chembur goes viral. See the desperation. Balasaheb would have never thought about this. What a downfall!” another user said.

Several other netizens demanded action against the party for allegedly trying to create communal chaos during a political rally. “It’s important for authorities to take appropriate action to ensure that communal harmony is maintained and that all citizens feel safe and represented in the democratic process,” said one of the users.

While the other users indicated that Uddhav Thackeray had caused hurt and insult to Balasaheb Thackeray who always raised his voice for Hindutva. ‘Its good that Balasaheb is not alive to see this today,” said one of the users. “Balasaheb’s soul must be crying today,” another one claimed.

Though netizens claimed that the Islamic flag hoisted at the UBT rally was that of Pakistan, the truth stands far beyond that. The flag was an Islamic flag, although it bears stark resemblance, with a few minor differences, to the flag of Pakistan, a country carved out of India in the name of religion at the time of partition in 1947.

Thackeray said he would never join hands with BJP

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray announced that he would never again merge with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying they were “treacherous” and would lose the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Thackeray’s assertion reportedly came days after the PM asked Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) to join hands with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

“PM Modi and the (Union home minister Amit Shah) Shah harbour a grudge against Maharashtra, which is why they have shifted institutions and investment projects to other states. However, Modi’s dictatorial regime will end after these Lok Sabha elections, and that’s my guarantee. The INDIA alliance will form the government at the centre, and after that, I will ensure that Maharashtra regains its past glory,” Thackeray said while talking to the party mouthpiece Saamna.

Final phase of voting in Mumbai

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, is second only to Uttar Pradesh in terms of political importance. In Maharashtra, landslide victories are uncommon, therefore every election here is highly competitive. This state’s huge seat count can tip the balance in Lok Sabha elections, especially in critical situations.

The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are being held in five phases from April 19 to May 20, covering a wide range of districts, including Mumbai. Mumbai’s election contest, along with Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane, will take place on May 20.

The 2024 polls will witness a clash between two formidable alliances: the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti alliance comprises parties like Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, while the MVA, led by Shiv Sena UBT, NCP Sharad Pawar faction, and Congress, stands as the opposition force.

The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is contesting 15 Lok Sabha seats in the current general elections, with his challenger Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena vying for 13 of them. Mumbai will go voting on May 20. The final result of the general elections will be announced on 4th June.

