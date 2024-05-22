A 15-year-old Hindu girl has been abducted by a man named Mohammed Zeeshan in Meerut city of Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, the accused lured the underage victim into his trap by promising to make her a YouTuber.

The girl is a resident of Jagrati Vihar area in Meerut. Zeeshan, who lived on rent in the Madhav Puram area of the city, kidnapped the victim and has since been on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

He also made a video with the minor Hindu girl and uploaded it on his Facebook channel on 7th May this year. The victim’s father lodged a complaint with the Medical College police station, following which the cops initiated a probe into the matter.

Meerut, UP: YouTuber Mohd Zeeshan befriended a 15-year-old Hindu girl, who has now eloped with him.



Police investigations revealed that he was in contact with several Hindu girls and promised them stardom on YouTube.



Local Hindu organisations have extended their support to the girl’s father and have demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. During the investigation, it came to light that Mohammed Zeshan had similarly preyed on other Hindu girls.

According to reports, Zeeshan has several Hindu girls as ‘friends’ on his Facebook account. He would promise to make the victims ‘YouTubers’ and then kidnap them.

The Medical College police have constituted a team to nab the accused as soon as possible. They are also downloading videos from Zeeshan’s Facebook account and investigating his accomplices.

While speaking about the matter, SP (Meerut City) Ayush Vikram Singh stated that a case of kidnapping of a teenage girl was registered against the accused. He added that Zeeshan had fled from the house in Madhav Puram, where he lived on rent.