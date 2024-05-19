On 19th May the Aam Aadmi Party accused the Delhi Police of disseminating false information in relation to the assault on the party’s Rajya Sabah MP Swati Maliwal at the hands of Bibhav Kumar who is the personal assistant of the party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The instance took place on 13th May at the official residence of Arvind Kejriwal. Now, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Minister of Health in the Delhi government has raised questions on the integrity of the Delhi Police and accused them of being part of day-to-day conspiracies of the saffron party while addressing a press conference on 19th May.

His comments came after Delhi police told the court that while the footage of the CM’s residence was given to them in a pen drive, it was found to be blank. Police also said that Bibhav Kumar has formated his iPhone, and didn’t disclose the password after the police seized it.

When responding to queries on the police version, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The incident transpired in the drawing room and there are no CCTV cameras there. They are saying that they didn’t get the footage. This is how they serve lies. When there is no CCTV, how would they get the video? They also took the two DVRs of the entry gates yesterday. We have the receipts. They also took the footage of the CM residence’s private area today including the dining room and bedroom, however, it had nothing to do with the case but they took it nonetheless.”

“Everyone knows that Bibhav Kumar was in Lucknow with the CM, but Delhi Police planted the news that he is absconding. Ten teams have been formed for him. Delhi Police is involved in the day-to-day conspiracies of the BJP. The CCTV cameras installed to check entry and exit inside the security area are under PWD and they took it. Nothing has been deleted or tampered with. Why Delhi Police is continuously spreading lies? Delhi Police is working at the behest of the BJP. What is written in the diary is confidential but Delhi Police distributed it to tarnish the image of AAP,” the politician further charged.

Saurabh Bharadwaj further added, “I believe an investigation agency should be impartial. The way the Delhi Police has been planting fake news from day one, it is clear that it is working to create an election narrative for the BJP.” On 19th May, Delhi Police apprehended a few protestors who were protesting against the BJP in the national capital. The individuals were gathered and forced into police cars while wearing black topis with the words “Aajan Aadmi Party” written on them. The AAP on 17th May had announced a “Jail Bharo” march to the BJP headquarters in Delhi in protest of what they claimed were arbitrary arrests of its leaders carried out at the central government’s instruction.

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on 18th May from Arvind Kejriwal’s house. Delhi Police is considering adding sections of destroying evidence in the case against him. He was previously summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) to appear before the body on 17th May. On 17th May, he filed a counter-complaint with the police, alleging that Swati Maliwal had entered the chief minister’s Civil Lines home without authorisation and had verbally abused him. He further accused her of issuing threats in his complaint and claimed BJP’s involvement in the issue.

Notably, Atishi Marlena, Minister of Education, P.W.D, Culture and Tourism in the Delhi Government held a press conference on the same day and accused the BJP of conspiring against AAP leaders through Swati Maliwal. She alleged, “Bharatiya Janata Party is anxious since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has come out on bail after the false allegations levelled at him by the party. That is why the BJP conspired to send Swati Maliwal to his house on the morning of 13th May. They wanted to charge Arvind Kejriwal with fake accusations. Swati Maliwal was a pawn and a face of the plot. She went to the chief minister’s residence unannounced and without taking any appointments. She wanted to accuse him. However, he was not available then and was saved. She then accused Bibhav Kumar but a video of the drawing room of the chief minister’s house has surfaced today which has exposed her lies in front of the whole country.”

However, on 14th May, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh confirmed that Swati Maliwal was assaulted at Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence. “Yesterday, a condemnable incident took place. Swati Maliwal had gone to Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to meet him. While she was waiting for him in the drawing room, Vaibhav Kumar allegedly misbehaved with her. The CM has taken cognisance of the matter, and he will take appropriate action,” he had noted and assured that the party is with her and Arvind Kejriwal also took cognisance of the matter and would take appropriate action against the accused.

Bibhav Kumar “slapped” her “at least seven to eight times” as she “kept screaming” and “brutally dragged” her while “kicking” her in her “chest, stomach, and pelvis area” and her clothes were also torn, according to First Information Report submitted by Swati Maliwal who also served as the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) from 2015 to 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)