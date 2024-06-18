Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf nearly got into a fist fight with a fan after reportedly a request for a selfie was denied by the fast bowler. The video of the incident, which took place in the USA, has since gone viral online. Haris Rauf is currently vacationing in the US with family after Pakistan were knocked out in the first round of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

As Haris Rauf ran towards the man to attack him, his wife tried to stop him but he managed to free herself from her grasp. Then Rauf handed his phone to her and jumped to attack the fan. A few people around stopped him from doing so. Rauf and the man exchanged a few expletives, but they were separated by the others.

The 54 seconds video has now gone viral on Social media.

beautiful lafda between Haris Rauf and a fan.. 😂pic.twitter.com/dXHejumuEH — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 18, 2024

Haris Rauf Fight

His wife tried to stop her.

Haris- Ye indian ho hoga

Guy- Pakistani hu @GaurangBhardwa1 pic.twitter.com/kGzvotDeiA — Maghdhira (@bsushant__) June 18, 2024

During the interaction, Haris Rauf shouts at the fan that ‘tera India nahi hai yeh’ (This is not your India), to which the fan replies “Pakistan se hoon” (I am from Pakistan).

Haris Rauf was part of the Pakistan squad during the ongoing T20 World Cup. Pakistan has been knocked out of the tournament after losing to USA and India during the group stage. They did manage to win against Canada and Ireland but it wasn’t enough. After getting knocked out of the tournament, a few Pakistani players stayed back in the United States, Haris Rauf being one of them.