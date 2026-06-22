The Salar Masud Dargah in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has once again found itself at the centre of controversy. This time, the dispute concerns offerings made at the shrine and its financial records. Allegations have surfaced that a complete account of donations and offerings received over several years is unavailable. Even after the district administration sought records, financial details for multiple years could not reportedly be produced.

The missing records have fuelled suspicions of a major financial scam. BJP leaders have alleged embezzlement worth crores of rupees, while the name of former Samajwadi Party minister Yasar Shah has also been dragged into the controversy. The Dargah Management Committee, however, has dismissed all allegations as baseless.

Row over offerings and donations

The Salar Masud Dargah is among the country’s well-known shrines, attracting lakhs of devotees every year. Apart from cash donations, devotees also offer gold, silver and other valuable items.

Questions regarding the management of the shrine’s donations and properties intensified after certain individuals associated with the Dargah, along with BJP leaders, alleged that proper records of offerings had not been maintained. They further claimed that serious irregularities may have occurred in the handling of funds and assets accumulated over the years.

Some hereditary caretakers (khadims) also alleged that valuable gold and silver jewellery, once offered at the shrine, is no longer visible. They argued that if the ornaments remain safe, they should be publicly displayed.

BJP demands SIT probe

The controversy gained momentum after BJP Minority Morcha’s Uttar Pradesh president Kunwar Basil Ali met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and sought an SIT investigation into the matter.

Ali alleged large-scale irregularities in the management of the valuable properties and offerings associated with Waqf No. 19. He has demanded an impartial audit of financial transactions spanning nearly two decades, claiming that substantial misappropriation may have occurred in donations, offerings and contributions received by the shrine.

As the controversy escalated, Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh reportedly sought a detailed report from Bahraich District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi, asking for findings to be submitted within 15 days.

District magistrate seeks records

The issue gained further attention when District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi sought details of the shrine’s financial records. During scrutiny, it reportedly emerged that several records relating to offerings and expenditure over the past decade were unavailable.

According to reports, the Dargah management failed to provide a complete financial account, prompting concerns over possible financial irregularities. The District Magistrate has reportedly written to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board, highlighting the need for an investigation.

Questions have also been raised regarding staff appointments, with the committee claiming that around 170 employees currently work at the shrine.

Allegations involving the former SP minister

The controversy has also drawn in former Samajwadi Party minister Yasar Shah. BJP leaders have alleged that certain members of the Dargah Management Committee, along with individuals linked to the former minister, protected financial irregularities.

Kunwar Basil Ali has sought an investigation into Shah’s alleged role, arguing that his involvement in the shrine’s finances should be examined independently.

Dargah committee rejects charges

The Dargah Management Committee has categorically denied all allegations. Senior committee member Dilshad Ahmad described the accusations of corruption and embezzlement as completely unfounded.

According to the committee, all financial transactions are conducted in accordance with Waqf Board regulations. It claims that offerings are counted under CCTV surveillance and the entire process is recorded, making manipulation unlikely. The committee also maintains that staff appointments and administrative functions are carried out transparently.

Previous controversies

The Salar Masud Dargah has been embroiled in controversies on several occasions in recent years.

In 2025, a major dispute arose over the annual Jeth Fair and Urs celebrations after the Bahraich administration refused permission for the event, citing law-and-order concerns. The matter eventually reached the Allahabad High Court and became the subject of intense political and social debate.

Another controversy emerged in June 2026 when Uttar Pradesh minister Anil Rajbhar demanded that the Archaeological Survey of India conduct an archaeological survey of the shrine, arguing that its historical and archaeological aspects should be examined.