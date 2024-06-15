Saturday, June 15, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Money for development in areas where TMC got votes': Bengal Minister, who earlier mocked...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Money for development in areas where TMC got votes’: Bengal Minister, who earlier mocked Sandeshkhali victims, openly discriminates against people

"Let the people in the city first have the realisation that you need to give something to get something in return," Udayan Guha cautioned urban BJP voters.

OpIndia Staff
WB: Minister Udayan Guha to allocate money for development only in areas where people voted for TMC
Udayan Guha with Mamata Banerjee, image via his Facebook account
24

On Friday (14th June), West Bengal Minister Udayan Guha announced that areas which did not vote substantially for the Trinamool Comgress (TMC) will not receive money for development work.

He later stated that people who voted for the TMC would get preferential treatment over those who voted for rival BJP.

Udayan Guha was heard saying, “I had sanctioned ₹4 crores for development in Mathabhanga I and ₹10 crores for Mathabhanga II. No money has been allocated for Mathabhanga City, Cooch Behar city and my own Dinhata city.”

“People who reside in the city think of themselves as more clever than those who live in the village. They should make a firm decision whether they want development in their area or religious politics,” he emphasised.

On being confronted by the media, Udayan Guha remarked that village people would benefit first as they gave more votes to the TMC.

“Everyone will eventually get the money. People in rural areas who voted for us and need it the most will get monetary allocation first,” he was heard saying.

“Let the people in the city first have the realisation that you need to give something to get something in return,” Udayan Guha further cautioned BJP voters.

“Yes, people in the city will be denied funds. Not denied directly but those who deserve it the most would get it first,” he added. Guha compared his brazen discrimination based on people’s voting preferences to ‘eating rasgulla’.

“If I pay ₹5, then, I cannot eat a ₹10 rasgulla. To eat a ₹10 rasgulla, I need to cough up ₹10,” the TMC MLA from Dinhata constituency said.

In February this year, Udayan Guha attempted to downplay the sexual exploitation of women in Sandeshkhali. He had claimed, “I am not sure if Sheikh Shahjahan has been framed as part of a conspiracy but charges against him are a mistake.”

“He has been falsely implicated. This has been happening ever since ED officials were attacked. In the past, we have never heard these allegations against Sheikh Shahjahan,” the TMC leader gave Sheikh Shahjahan a clean chit.

While trivialising the gravity of sexual violence, Udayan Guha smirked, “I did not know that he liked to eat pie (referring to the sexual exploitation of women) at 12 o’clock in the night. I knew that desire for such mischiefs happen early or late in the night.” Coincidentally, the TMC Minister has been accused of committing sexual harassment in his Vidhan Sabha constituency of Dinhata.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUdayan Guha, Mathabhanga I, Mathabhanga II, Cooch Behar, Dinhata, development
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

India’s foreign exchange reserves touch fresh highs at USD 655.8 billion

ANI -

Exclusive: ‘Hit polytheists with cars, cut stomachs with knives, burn Temples’ – ISIS calls for genocide of ‘cow-worshippers’, targets Ram Mandir, PM Modi, Nupur...

Anurag -

Madhya Pradesh: Massive protests in Ratlam’s Jaora after cow’s head thrown into Jagannath Mahadev Mandir, Zakir & Shakir arrested and their illegal constructions demolished

OpIndia Staff -

As President Murmu rejects the mercy petition of Pakistani terrorist Arif Mohammad, here is how the cacophony to save him might start soon

Shraddha Pandey -

Delhi L-G grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA in 2010 provocative speech case

OpIndia Staff -

“There is something hidden in this matter”: Karnataka HC stays arrest of BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case, questions the need to arrest after he...

OpIndia Staff -

Days after Congress supporting ecosystem spread fake news about Nitin Gadkari and JP Nadda eating ‘Gutkha’, Congress files FIR against X user for sharing...

OpIndia Staff -

NEET-UG 2024: More arrests made in Bihar over alleged paper leaks even though NTA claims no leakage, students demand re-exam for all candidates

OpIndia Staff -

‘Jharkhandi piece of faecal matter’: Mahua Moitra goes on abusive rant against BJP MP Nishikant Dube in interview with Barkha Dutt

OpIndia Staff -

4 years since the Galwan clashes: From outright denial to grudging admission of deaths of PLA soldiers. Read China’s treachery over the LAC skirmishes

Jinit Jain -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com