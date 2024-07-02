Speaking in the Lok Sabha on a Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, on July 2, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led I.N.D.I. alliance for making deriding remarks against Hindu Dharma. PM Modi slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was recently elected as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and made controversial remarks on Hindus in his inaugural address as LoP.

In a scathing attack, PM Modi admonished Rahul Gandhi while referring to his Hindu remarks in Parliament and said,”These are your Sanskar, your character, your mindset, your hatred for the Hindus of this country.” PM Modi categorically asserted that the country will not forget or forgive them for the same.

Drawing the stark difference between Hindu Dharma and Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Hindus, PM Modi said, “I want to draw your attention to a serious issue. All Indian citizens, for a long time to come, will not forgive what happened yesterday. 131 years ago, Swami Vivekanand had said in Chicago, I am proud that I belong to that Dharma, which taught the entire world, teachings of liberalism, global acceptance. Swami Vivekanand had said this for Hindu Dharma, 131 years ago in US Chicago among the prominent elites of the world. Hindus are tolerant and inclusive and India’s diversity has prospered because of these virtues and is still flourishing in the country. It is a serious matter that now, a conspiracy is being hatched to frame false charges against Hindus. It was said that Hindus are violent.”

PM Modi lashes out at Rahul Gandhi's Hinduphobia and the conspiracy to frame Hindus



WATCH his full comment:



"Swami Vivekanand had said this for Hindu Dharma, 131 years ago in US Chicago. Hindus are tolerant and inclusive and India's diversity has prospered because of these…

Lambasting the LoP Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said, “Some time ago, it was announced to destroy the Shakti which is revered in Hindu Dharma. You are talking about the destruction of which Shakti? This country for eons has been the worshipper of Shakti, my Bengal revers and worships Maa Durga, Maa Kali, you talk about the destruction of this Shakti. These are the same people who tried to plant the terminology of Hindu terror.”

He added, “People will not forgive that these people clap when their ally compares Hindu Dharma with Dengue and Malaria. As part of a well-planned conspiracy, their ecosystem has made a fashion to abuse, insult, and mock Hindus, their traditions, society, and culture, and belittling their heritage. And for political gains, such elements are providing them protection.”

Delhi: "If Hindu religion is compared to malaria, these people may clap, but this country will never forgive them. Under the guise of thoughtful politics, they have turned the entire ecosystem, Hindu traditions, Hindu society, the culture of this country, into a fashion of… pic.twitter.com/cZWMVWPqwP — IANS (@ians_india) July 2, 2024

PM Modi also slammed Rahul Gandhi for politicising the deities and his Abhaymudra remarks. He asserted that every form of God is for darshan not for personal reasons. He said, “Jiske Darshan hote hai unke Pradharshan nhi hote hai.” The insult of our deities have deeply hurt and pained the hearts of 140 crores Indians. This country can’t forgive such kind of game of forms of God’s for personal reasons. After seeing yesterday’s incident, now Hindu society should have to ponder whether this insult is just a coincidence or a preparation for some experimentation.”