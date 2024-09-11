Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Chandigarh: Police suspect gangster-terror angle in grenade attack on a retired official’s former house, two suspects identified

The bungalow targeted in this incident belongs to a Retired Principal. However, earlier the house was occupied by a retired SSP of Punjab Police, who is suspected to be the target of the attack.

OpIndia Staff
Chandigarh: Police suspect gangster-terror angle in grenade attack on a Retired official’s house, Police identify two suspects (Image Source - Aaj Tak)
1

A blast has been reported in Chandigarh’s Sector-10 at around 6:03 pm on 11th September. According to the available information, three miscreants came in an auto-rickshaw and threw a grenade at House number 575. No injury has been reported as all the family members were inside the house. The grenade blasted into the bungalow’s verandah and created a 7-8 inch crater, damaging the glass windows in the house. 

The bungalow targeted in this incident belongs to a Retired Principal. According to an Aaj Tak report, the house owner is Ramesh Malhotra. However, earlier the house was occupied by a retired SSP of Punjab Police, who is suspected to be the target of the attack.

The entire chain of events has been caught on CCTV cameras installed in the bungalows in this posh locality. In the CCTV footage, an autorickshaw is seen coming from the spot moments after the blast. Before that, a man can be seen running from the house and sitting in the auto. It is suspected that suspects were in the auto-rickshaw who threw the grenade towards the bungalow.

It is said that there were three people in the auto. Glasses of windows of the house shattered due to the blast.

Following the incident, police’s bomb squad, dog squad, and NIA teams rushed to the spot and are investigating the matter. As per initial reports, Police are suspecting gangster-terror angle in this incident. They have pictures of two suspects who are believed to be involved in this incident. According to the agencies, some foreign group may be involved in this incident. 

(Chandigarh grenade attack suspects, Image Source – Dainik Bhaskar)

According to Aaj Tak report citing sources, the family who are currently living in this bungalow were not the target, rather the miscreants reportedly wanted to target a person who was living in this bungalow before them. It seems that the attack was hatched earlier and the one executing it carried out after a long time before the earlier resident left the bungalow. 

The report added that earlier the family of a retired SSP of Punjab Police used to reside in this bungalow. It is reported that a few months ago, they had received intelligence about a threat from gangsters. However, by the time the Rinda gang planned the attack, the family of the retired SSP had left from here.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said that it was a pressure blast which damaged flower pots and glass windows. The family has told that two people came in an auto. They carried out this incident.

SSP said that at the time of the blast, the family was sitting in the verandah. They have seen the auto rider and the accused who hurled the grenade at their house. Police are gathering information about the tenants living in the house and those who lived there before.

