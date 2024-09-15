Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks on reservations and Sikhs during US visit.

Manjhi condemned Rahul Gandhi remarks, saying “No patriot will do this.”

“He (Rahul Gandhi) goes abroad and says things about India which should not be said. He should speak in the Parliament. No patriot will do this. About Rahul Gandhi, I can say that he is doing the work of a traitor,” Manjhi said.

Earlier BJP MLA Hardeep Singh Dang came down heavily on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his recent ‘Sikh’ remarks in the US and said that the latter should apologise.

“It is very painful and condemnable that whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he returns insulting India. Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Sikh community is very painful. I believe there is respect for Sikh community across the globe but if he speaks such things then it is shameful,” Dang told ANI.

Notably, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, during his interaction with the Indian diaspora in the US said that the fight is about whether a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India and would be able to visit a Gurdwara.

“First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. Fight is not about politics. It is superficial. What is your name? The fight is about whether he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India. Or he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India. Or a Sikh is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That’s what the fight is about, and not just for him, for all religions,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi, when asked about reservation during his conversation at Georgetown University, said that the Dalits, Adivasis and OBC communities are still not getting participation in the system, adding that India is not a ‘fair place’.

“If you look at the Indian government, there are 70 bureaucrats who run the Indian government, secretaries to the government of India. These are the people who make almost all the financial decisions…Out of 70 people, there is one tribal, three Dalits, three OBCs and a minority. 90 per cent of India in the government of India has access to less than 10 per cent of the positions that determine how money is going to be spent. When you look at the financial numbers, then Tribals get 10 paise out of Rs 100, Dalits get Rs 5 out of Rs 100, and OBCs get a similar amount,” the Congress leader said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)