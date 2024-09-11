At a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is facing severe criticism for making divisive remarks during his ongoing USA trip, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has slammed the Gandhi scion. CM Yogi said that Congress Prince Rahul Gandhi is heading toward becoming an “anti-India separatist leader”. The UP CM also lambasted Mr. Gandhi and blamed him for pushing the country towards “civil war”.

कांग्रेस के युवराज राहुल गांधी भारत विरोधी अलगाववादी समूह के नेता बनने की ओर अग्रसर हैं।



इनका एकमात्र लक्ष्य भारत की एकता, अखण्डता और सामाजिक समरसता को छिन्न-भिन्न करके देश को गृह युद्ध की ओर धकेलना है।



राष्ट्र विरोधी नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस के साथ गठबंधन करने वाली और पिछड़ों के… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 11, 2024

CM Yogi added that after handing over a major section of reservation of backward classes to Muslims, the Gandhi scion has now hatched a conspiracy to “abolish” reservation from the country. He further stated that Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to sow the seeds of division in the country is “condemnable” adding that he should apologise to the countrymen for this.

Notably, the recent controversy involving Rahul Gandhi erupted after he made several contentious remarks during his ongoing US trip including ‘Sikh community not free to profess their religion’, altering reservations, besides casting aspersions about Indian democracy, the state of free speech, and the country’s economic progress.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for launching a tirade against India from foreign soil, UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused him of sowing the seeds of division in the country.

Taking to X, CM Yogi wrote, “Congress prince Rahul Gandhi is heading towards becoming the leader of an anti-India separatist group. Their only aim is to destroy the unity, integrity, and social harmony of India and push the country towards civil war.”

The post further read, “The prince of Congress, who had formed an alliance with the anti-national National Conference and had broken into the reservation system of the backward classes and handed over a major part of it to the Muslims, is now hatching a conspiracy to abolish reservation from the country.”

The UP CM asserted, “…Rahul Gandhi should understand that as long as there is even one BJP worker in this country, his divisive intentions will not succeed. ‘We the people of India’ are united against all anti-national forces including the Congress. Under the leadership and guidance of the honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the NDA government is committed to the upliftment of the exploited, oppressed, and deprived.”

He concluded by asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the countrymen for trying to sow seeds of division in the country.

Rahul Gandhi’s US speeches spark political furore in India; gets slammed by the opposition for reservation remarks

During his recent appearance in Herndon, Virginia, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the fight in India is about whether a person, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India and would be able to visit a Gurdwara. He claimed that this fight is “for all religions”. Incidentally, his remarks on ‘Sikh community’ was later hailed by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a flip-flop stand on the issue of reservation. Initially, he told Georgetown University students that the Congress would “scrap reservations” when India is a fair place, claiming that currently, it is not.

However, when his ambiguous remark on altering reservation – as the debate of fairness is subjective, opaque rather than assuring backward classes of their constitutional rights – led to a massive political storm, the Congress leader went overboard to claim that they would increase the 50% reservation limits.

Additionally, Rahul Gandhi also received flakes for sharing platform with anti-India US lawmaker Ilhan Omar and other controversial figures. Earlier, she had called POK part of Pakistan, a claim outrightly rejected by India, regardless of domestic political party differences.

Reacting sharply to his altering reservation remarks and meeting with anti-India elements, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Whether it is supporting the JKNC’s anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J&K or making anti-India statements on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation’s security and hurt sentiments.”

2. अब कांग्रेस पार्टी के सर्वेसर्वा श्री राहुल गाँधी के इस नाटक से भी सर्तक रहें जिसमें उन्होंने विदेश में यह कहा है कि भारत जब बेहत्तर स्थिति में होगा तो हम SC, ST, OBC का आरक्षण खत्म कर देंगे। इससे स्पष्ट है कि कांग्रेस वर्षों से इनके आरक्षण को खत्म करने के षडयंत्र में लगी है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 10, 2024

Besides, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati also alleged that Congress did nothing for the deprived castes despite decades in power. She warned Gandhi’s “drama” proves that Congress has been “conspiring to end reservation for years”.