Wednesday, September 11, 2024
HomeNews ReportsRahul Gandhi heading to become anti-India separatist leader: Yogi Adityanath slams Congress leader for...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi heading to become anti-India separatist leader: Yogi Adityanath slams Congress leader for his contentious remarks in US

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for launching a tirade against India from foreign soil, UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused him of sowing the seeds of division in the country. 

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi heading to become anti-India separatist leader: Yogi Adityanath slams Congress leader
Rahul Gandhi (L) and Yogi Adityanath (R) (Image Source - OpIndia Archive)
8

At a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is facing severe criticism for making divisive remarks during his ongoing USA trip, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has slammed the Gandhi scion. CM Yogi said that Congress Prince Rahul Gandhi is heading toward becoming an “anti-India separatist leader”. The UP CM also lambasted Mr. Gandhi and blamed him for pushing the country towards “civil war”.

CM Yogi added that after handing over a major section of reservation of backward classes to Muslims, the Gandhi scion has now hatched a conspiracy to “abolish” reservation from the country. He further stated that Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to sow the seeds of division in the country is “condemnable” adding that he should apologise to the countrymen for this.

Notably, the recent controversy involving Rahul Gandhi erupted after he made several contentious remarks during his ongoing US trip including ‘Sikh community not free to profess their religion’, altering reservations, besides casting aspersions about Indian democracy, the state of free speech, and the country’s economic progress.

Rahul Gandhi’s attempts to sow seeds of division condemnable should apologise: CM Yogi

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for launching a tirade against India from foreign soil, UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused him of sowing the seeds of division in the country. 

Taking to X, CM Yogi wrote, “Congress prince Rahul Gandhi is heading towards becoming the leader of an anti-India separatist group. Their only aim is to destroy the unity, integrity, and social harmony of India and push the country towards civil war.” 

The post further read, “The prince of Congress, who had formed an alliance with the anti-national National Conference and had broken into the reservation system of the backward classes and handed over a major part of it to the Muslims, is now hatching a conspiracy to abolish reservation from the country.” 

The UP CM asserted, “…Rahul Gandhi should understand that as long as there is even one BJP worker in this country, his divisive intentions will not succeed. ‘We the people of India’ are united against all anti-national forces including the Congress. Under the leadership and guidance of the honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the NDA government is committed to the upliftment of the exploited, oppressed, and deprived.” 

He concluded by asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the countrymen for trying to sow seeds of division in the country. 

Rahul Gandhi’s US speeches spark political furore in India; gets slammed by the opposition for reservation remarks

During his recent appearance in Herndon, Virginia, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the fight in India is about whether a person, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India and would be able to visit a Gurdwara. He claimed that this fight is “for all religions”. Incidentally, his remarks on ‘Sikh community’ was later hailed by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. 

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a flip-flop stand on the issue of reservation. Initially, he told Georgetown University students that the Congress would “scrap reservations” when India is a fair place, claiming that currently, it is not. 

However, when his ambiguous remark on altering reservation – as the debate of fairness is subjective, opaque rather than assuring backward classes of their constitutional rights – led to a massive political storm, the Congress leader went overboard to claim that they would increase the 50% reservation limits.

Additionally, Rahul Gandhi also received flakes for sharing platform with anti-India US lawmaker Ilhan Omar and other controversial figures. Earlier, she had called POK part of Pakistan, a claim outrightly rejected by India, regardless of domestic political party differences.

Reacting sharply to his altering reservation remarks and meeting with anti-India elements, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Whether it is supporting the JKNC’s anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J&K or making anti-India statements on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation’s security and hurt sentiments.” 

Besides, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati also alleged that Congress did nothing for the deprived castes despite decades in power. She warned Gandhi’s “drama” proves that Congress has been “conspiring to end reservation for years”.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Climate-smart Bharat: Union Cabinet approves ₹2,000 crore ‘Mission Mausam’ to provide highly accurate and timely weather information

ANI -

Islamic clerics Maulana Kalim Siddiqui and Mohammed Umar Gautam among 12 sent to life imprisonment in 2021 illegal religious conversion case

OpIndia Staff -

Union cabinet approves ₹3,435 crore scheme to support procurement and operation of over 38,000 electric buses by Public Transport Authorities

ANI -

Power crisis, breakdown of law and order, influx of Rohingyas and more: How Bangladesh is gradually descending into chaos under Muhammad Yunus

OpIndia Staff -

Union cabinet approves free health insurance under Ayushman Bharat for all senior citizens above 70 years of age irrespective of income

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Shahbaz Ali claimed to be Major Harshit Chaudhary, identity revealed after arrest in Vande Bharat theft case

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Mechanic Mohammad Nadeem sets Ola showroom on fire alleging unresolved issues in newly purchased electric scooter, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Kanpur: History sheeter Shahrukh Khan arrested for attempt to derail Kalindi Express by placing gas cylinder on track, ISIS connection suspected

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Shiva Temple priest ‘Shivamnath’ turns out to be Sanwar Hussain, pictures retrieved from his mobile show him as a skull-cap donning namazi

राहुल पाण्डेय -

West Bengal: Judiciary faces intimidation over POCSO decisions in South 24 Parganas, Judges report police inaction amid threats

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com