Another incident of stone pelting on Ganesh Pandal and insulting Lord Ganesh has come to the fore from the city of Surat, Gujarat. Police on Tuesday, 10th September arrested two individuals identified as Rubyna Irfan Pathan and Laima Salim Shaikh for breaking the idols of Lod Ganesh in the Soni Bazar area of Athwa, Surat. It is believed that the two women also incited their children to break the idols. The women have been arrested by Police.

As per the reports, Vishal Hiralal Khalasi sells Lord Ganapati idols in the Soni Bazar area of Surat. Sheikh and Pathan visited the store with their two young children. Later, these two women began damaging Lord Ganesha’s idols. They also incited their children to create a ruckus on the shop premises.

The shopkeeper is believed to have incurred a loss of Rs 60,000 due to this incident. In addition, a complaint has been filed stating that the religious sentiments of Hindus have been hurt. Surat Police apprehended both women after taking action in this case.

The police inquiry revealed that both Muslim women reside on the footpath bridge and earn their living by begging. It was also discovered that the two women instigated the destruction of about ten idols at the hands of their little children aged five to six. Following the Syedpura incident, the police immediately moved to take action in the case arresting the duo.

Earlier, on the 7th and 8th of September, stones were pelted at a Ganeshotsav pandal in the Lal Gate area of Surat, Gujarat. As per reports, some Muslim minors pelted stones at the pandal, leading to hundreds of Hindus protesting and demanding strict action. The police swiftly swung into action and made 27 arrests. Security was increased in the area.

According to OpIndia Gujarati’s report, the incident took place at the Ganesh pandal in the Variyali Bazar area of Lal Gate. Some minors, reportedly from the Muslim community, pelted stones at the pandal. After the stones were thrown, Hindus filed a police complaint. The news spread quickly around the city, and crowds swelled, demanding action.

Many Ganesha idols were broken in Vadodara too

It is worth noting that, in addition to Surat, multiple incidences of vandalism of Ganesha idols have occurred in Vadodara. According to reports, three cases have occurred in various regions of Vadodara in which Ganesh idols have been vandalized while visiting the Ganesh pandal. Three Ganesha Mandal statues have been demolished in the Rajmahal Road and Dandiya areas of Vadodara. Hindus have expressed concern over the damage of the idols of Ranchhod Yuvaka Mandal, Pragati Yuvaka Mandal, and Khadia Pol Yuvaka Mandal.

Unknown individuals invaded these mandals at night and demolished the Ganapati statues. It is reported that the unnamed individuals were captured on CCTV entering the pandal. Apart from that, a complaint has been filed alleging that several items were stolen from the gatherings. The villagers of Ganesh Mandal have filed a complaint with Raopura Police Station about the occurrence. Investigation in this matter is underway.