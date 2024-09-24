Tamil Nadu: Brahmin boy’s Janeu cut by four men in Tirunelveli, BJP slams DMK govt, police says no such incident happened

In a shocking incident in Tamil Nadu, a Brahmin Hindu boy named Akhilesh was allegedly attacked by four men on a two-wheeler when he was on his way to a religious event in Thiagaraja Nagar on Sunday (22nd September). The attack happened as the boy walked shirtless from TVS Nagar Street to participate in a bhajan organised by the Asthika Samajam Trust.

The attackers grabbed Akhilesh’s Janeu or sacred thread [Poonool in Tamil], cut it, and threatened him not to wear the Janeu in future before fleeing the spot.

Taking to X, Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy condemned the alleged attack on the Brahmin boy and slammed the ruling DMK government for perpetuating such hateful sentiments against Brahmins.

In a long post, the BJP leader said: “It is highly condemnable that in Tirunelveli Thiagaraja Nagar area, a 12-year-old boy named Akhilesh was attacked and some unidentified ghouls threatened him by cutting off the sacred thread he was wearing and saying that he should not wear it again. It is the belief, worship and duty of various sects of Hindus to worship and pray for their own benefit, for the benefit of their family, and for the benefit of the community. However, some evil forces like the Justice Party and Dravidar Kazhagam have created the impression that only Brahmins have worn Poonul for the last 75 years. However, most of the society like Chettiars, Ayravaisiyas, goldsmiths, carpenters and sculptors had rituals of wearing and changing Poonul as a sign of important changes in their lives.”

“Poonul cutting is the height of the stupidity of imperialist Britishers who created the illusion that the Brahmin society ruled over other societies and wanted to destroy that society. It is the bandits who claim that there is no caste and seize political power on the basis of caste, and they engage in the slanderous act of cutting off the religious symbol of Poonul, stating that all those who wear Poonul are Brahmins…” the BJP leader continued.

A complaint has been filed at the Perumalpuram police station, and an investigation led by Assistant Commissioner Vijayakumar was conducted. While the incident sparked outrage, the police reviewed the CCTV footage from the Sivandipatti Road area to identify the attackers. They said that there was no evidence of such an incident happening.

Notably, on Monday, Union Minister L Murugan met the Brahmin victim at his house and assured him about raising the matter. “I visited him at his home. He had gone to an ashram near his home for puja when he was surrounded and threatened. They told him that if he continued to wear the sacred thread, they would kill him. He is frightened, and I urge the police to conduct an investigation and arrest those involved. This is the wish of the Tamil Nadu BJP,” Minister Murugan said.

“Brahmin boy’s poonool shearing in Tirunelveli – Is this the Dravidian model rule..? Violent condemnation of the fake silence @arivalayam government. It is strongly condemned that a boy from TVS town of Tirunelveli district was assaulted and the poonool he was wearing was cut off and he was threatened to ‘not wear poonool again’. After hearing about this incident, I immediately went to his house and consoled him. Under the Constitution of India, it is a capital offence to insult, desecrate or make fun of sacred objects of a religion. But for more than half a century in Tamil Nadu, a small anti-people group has been continuously campaigning against the religious faith and Hindus in the name of Dravidianism. The perpetrators of such anti-social acts should be immediately identified and properly investigated and those behind the scenes should be brought to justice,” the Union Minister said in an X post.





