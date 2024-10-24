Thursday, October 24, 2024
Brainwashing, yes: Chahatt Khanna opens up about her divorce from Farhan Mirza after conversion and nikah

Chahatt revealed, "Yes, in a way, yeah, I would say that. But I don't know for their good or my good, but that is why I said, thankfully, I am back home," when asked if she was brainwashed into converting to Islam.

Image via India Today
Speaking candidly about her conversion to Islam following her Nikah to Bollywood screenwriter Shahrukh Mirza’s son Farhan Mirza, TV actor Chahatt Khanna revealed in an interview with Telly Talk India on 22nd October that she was “thankful” to go back to her roots following the divorce. She was famous for her stint in the popular show “Bade Acche Lagte Hai.” Chahatt revealed, “Yes, in a way, yeah, I would say that. But I don’t know for their good or my good, but that is why I said, thankfully, I am back home,” when asked if she was brainwashed into converting to Islam.

Chahat also talked about her ‘religious’ family. She added that numerous individuals advised her against converting and that she was subjected to numerous limitations after doing so. “A lot of people did not want me to convert but I did because I wanted to do nikah (Islamic wedding ceremony). Not that I was forced to convert but I did. After that I was definitely told ‘Don’t worship your god, probably that is not the correct way, this is the correct way’ and I being a lost child followed that way. I think it was fine, it was not that bad. But then, I am happy, I am in a much happier space, I have more wisdom, I know what I am doing. I know what is correct and what is not, and I am living a very conscious life,” she expressed.

Chahatt married Farhan in 2013 and the couple got divorced in 2018 after she accused him of sexual and mental harassment. He was her second spouse. They also have two daughters together. “After my divorce, it took me a lot of time to come back to my originality. It took me 4-5 years to believe in Islam too but thankfully when I got back to my roots of the Sanatana Dharma I realised the greater truth behind a lot of things,” she stated.

