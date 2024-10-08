In connection with the gangrape of a 15-year-old girl in Kozhikode district of Kerala, three persons have been arrested by the police. The accused trio identified as Mohammed Anas, Yusuf, and Moman Ali allegedly gang-raped the minor girl for a long time in Kozhikode, during the course of which she became six months pregnant.

The accused persons have been arrested. It is reported that Anas, Moman, and Yusuf were already acquainted with the victim’s mother and took advantage of the same to sexually abuse the minor girl.

The incident unfolded in the Mukkam police station precinct in Kozhikode wherein the mother of a minor girl filed a complaint at the police station against the Yunus, Anas, and Moman alleging that the trio gang-raped her daughter. The victim’s mother said that her daughter is a high school student and that she was experiencing stomach pain for several days. When the victim’s mother took her medical checkup, she found she was six months pregnant. When questioned, the daughter informed her mother about the crimes of Mohammed Anas, Yusuf, and Moman Ali. The complaint says that the accused trio were the acquaintances of the victim’s mother.

Notably, among the accused rapists, Mohammed Anas and Yusuf are residents of Areekode Uranggiri in Malappuram, Kerala while Moman Ali came to Kerala from Assam to work as a labourer. The accused trio has been arrested and the police said that action has been taken against them under appropriate sections as well as the POCSO Act. The three accused persons were presented before the Thamarassery court and the court has sent the three accused to police remand for detailed interrogation.

Meanwhile, the minor victim is being counselled and has been sent to Thiruvananthapuram Child Care for treatment. It is suspected that more people could be involved in this crime and the police are investigating the matter.