On Wednesday, 13th November, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar made derogatory and alleged sexist remarks against Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis’s wife as he addressed a rally in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra ahead of the polls. Kanhaiya accused Fadnavis of spreading divisive discourse and questioned why the public ought to be responsible for saving religion while his wife could be busy making Instagram reels.

The statement was aimed at Fadnavis, who is contesting for the Nagpur Southwest constituency. The former Chief Minister is up against Congress candidate Prafulla Gudadhe. Kanhaiya Kumar, without specifically naming Amruta Fadnavis, targeted her for being extremely active on social media.

“If this is a ‘dharma yudh’ (religious war), then question any leader who gives you speeches about saving religion. Ask them if the leader’s own sons and daughters will also join in the fight to save religion. How is it possible that the public saves religion while the leader’s children study abroad? How can the public be responsible for saving religion, while the Deputy Chief Minister’s wife makes Instagram reels?” Kanhaiya Kumar said indicating that former CM’s wife or family members of BJP leaders didn’t work to save religion.

BJP took cognizance of the event and slammed the Congress party for being a hypocrite. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla commented on the event and slammed Kanhaiya Kumar for insulting Amruta Fadnavis. He said that on the one hand Congress believes in ‘Ladki hu lad sakti hu (I am a woman and I can fight) and on the other hand, they insult women. “This is what is Congress,” he said.

“How dare Kumar, who is the supporter of terrorists like Afzal Guru insult Maharashtra’s daughter, our sister, and former CM’s wife? The Congress should have an answer to this when they say women can fight and should stand for themselves,” he said.

However, Congress defended the remarks made by Kanhaiya Kumar saying that there was nothing ‘insulting’ that Kumar said. Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “He did not insult anyone.”

Meanwhile, Kumar also targeted Jay Shah, who chairs the International Cricket Council (ICC) and is the son of Home Minister Amit Shah. “Will Amit Shah’s son, Jay Shah, join in to save religion or not? He is forming IPL teams in BCCI, while we are being told to make teams on Dream 11. They show dreams of becoming cricketers, but we end up as gamblers,” he said.

Kanhaiya Kumar, the controversial JNU student leader has been a part of several controversies to date. From being that of his close aide accused him of being a ‘liar’ and ‘casteist’, to the worst when Kanhaiya was accused of flashing his d***k to a woman. He was further arrested by the Delhi Police in the 2016 Delhi sedition case. This is after an event was organized by JNU students in the university campus to commemorate the second anniversary of the hanging of Parliament attack convict terrorist Afzal Guru.

We had earlier also reported how Kanhaiya Kumar had used a disreputable journal, which is blacklisted internationally, to get his article published for PhD thesis submission.

The 288 legislative assembly seats in Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20th while the counting of votes will take place on November 23rd.