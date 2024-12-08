A complaint has been registered at the local police station in Navsari, Gujarat, that a mob of 150 to 200 Islamists attacked Hindus, especially women, living in the Dargah Road area of ​​Navsari on the night of December 7.

It is alleged that after creating a ruckus over vehicle parking, the Islamist mob entered the Hindu areas and abused even the women, threatened to kill them and throw them out of the area. A complaint has been registered at the Navsari Town Police Station in this matter, based on which the police have started a preliminary investigation.

Chandan Rathod, a victim of this attack, told OpIndia that the incident took place on Saturday (December 7) night. He said that there was an argument with a local Muslim youth over vehicle parking. After that, a large number of local Muslims arrived at the location carrying sticks and sticks. It is alleged that a mob of 100-150 Muslims abused the women and threatened to kill them.

“Go away, infidels, this is our territory.”

According to the victim, a large number of Muslims live on Dargah Road, who gather immediately. He further said that the Islamist mob misbehaved with the women and beat them up saying, ‘Infidels, run away from here, this is our area. This is just the beginning.’ Apart from this, it is alleged that the mob also threatened the Hindu women by saying, ‘We will strip them and kill them’. According to the complainant, caste-based abuses were also used.

It is said that the mob threatened the Hindu women and abused them by uttering words like, ‘You people are doing s*x, you people are #$@, run away from here’. It is also reported that the gathered mob beat the women up. According to the complainant, after the incident, the women have filed a complaint at the Navsari Town Police Station demanding action. The women have also mentioned the names of some Muslim men in the complaint. A copy of the complaint is available with OpIndia.

The petition names Shahnawaz Bhandari (main accused), Ajaz Sheikh, Shoaib Sheikh, Sufyan Salim, and Rafiq Patel’s son. It is alleged that 100-150 Muslims had gathered under the leadership of these people. Navsari Town Police is currently investigating the matter.

In this matter, an officer of the town police station told OpIndia that action will be taken in this matter. However, an FIR has not been registered yet. Currently, people from the Hindu community are waiting for the FIR to be registered. Hindu organizations are also expressing outrage after the incident and are demanding strictest action against the accused.

Hindus are harassed even during Navratri, Ganeshotsav – Complainant

Complainant Chandan Rathod further said that the majority of the population on Dargah Road is from the Muslim community. They also have a Dargah here, next to which a Hindu temple is also located. The complainant has said that for the last three years, radical Muslims have not allowed them to celebrate a single festival. He said that even in the Ganesh Pandal, local Muslims create obstacles and force them to stop bhajans and kirtans. He has tried to convince the local Muslims many times, but still they create obstacles during Hindu festivals.

Locals say that during Navratri, a Garba program is held in the temple, but for the last three years, local Muslims have been harassing them a lot during the event. They said that during Garba, some Muslims enter the pandal on bikes and threaten to stop the program. They added that Muslims also misbehave and molest the women who perform Garba.

In addition, when the Hindu community built a toran for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Mahotsava, local Muslims opposed it and threatened to remove the toran. According to the complainant, they have been enduring all this for three years, but now as such incidents are increasing, they have decided to file a police complaint. They further said that people named Shahnawaz Bhandari and Shoaib Sheikh play a major role in every incident and gather crowds.

Apart from this, the victimized Hindu women have also made a video and narrated their ordeal. One woman has said in the video, “Is it our crime to be Hindu? They are talking about cutting our throats. They are talking about driving us away from here. Now what happened in Bangladesh is going to happen in India too. Hindus have no right to live in India as well. Even when we celebrated the festival of Ram Temple, those people threatened us saying ‘no festival will be celebrated here’. They even removed the toran built here.” Another woman said, “They use caste-based abuse, put their hands on our chests and beat us up saying ‘You are @$&, you are Hindu’.”

OpIndia also spoke to a local Hindu organization. The organization said that they are now fully with the victims and are petitioning the police officers and demanding action. Along with the complainants, the Hindu organization’s activists have also gone to the Deputy SP office and demanded action. Currently, the Hindu organizations and the victims are waiting for an FIR to be filed.