The Gujarat state president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Isudan Gadhvi, along with 17 supporters, was arrested for causing a disturbance at the Jam Khambhaliya police station in Dwarka. In light of this occurrence, the leadership of the party at both the Gujarat and national levels has started to engage in political tactics. Confusion is being created through baseless allegations, without disclosing the actual circumstances of the incident to the public.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal is also not refraining from contributing to this. However, the claims made by him are in direct contradiction to reality. In a recent statement, he accused the BJP government in Gujarat of pursuing a political vendetta against the members and leaders of his party. He asserted that in the last three months, 145 FIRs have been filed against AAP leaders, and over 160 AAP workers have been arrested. Referring to the situation involving Gadhvi as a particular instance, he described it as a manifestation of dictatorship.

पिछले तीन महीनों में गुजरात में आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं के ख़िलाफ़ 145 FIR हो चुकी हैं। 160 से ज्यादा कार्यकर्ताओं को बीजेपी सरकार गिरफ़्तार कर चुकी है। बीजेपी गुजरात में हार के डर से आम आदमी पार्टी से बुरी तरह से बौखलायी हुई है। और अब तानाशाही पर उतर आई है।



आज हमारे… https://t.co/gxRqNdglTy — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 1, 2026

Kejriwal’s statements are considerably inflated. He has not succeeded in offering any evidence to support his claims regarding the filing of 145 FIRs and the arrest of 160 people, nor has the Aam Aadmi Party released any such list. Kejriwal is also attempting to assert that the cases against Aam Aadmi Party members and leaders are politically motivated. While it is indeed the case that AAP leaders are sometimes charged in Gujarat, these are not politically driven. Some are facing allegations related to liquor offences, while others have been incarcerated for kidnapping accusations. Additionally, there have been instances where Aam Aadmi Party workers have been detained in cases of assault and extortion.

What is the Isudan Gadhvi case

The issue brought up by Kejriwal relates to the Khambhalia Police Station located in Dwarka district. On 1st April, over 30 individuals, including Gadhvi, caused a ruckus at the police station. This event arose from a chain-snatching case filed against an AAP member named Deepak.

According to the police, a robbery case was logged on 31st March involving Deepak, a native of Bihar. Considering this case to be “false,” Gadhvi, together with Dwarka District President Ramji Parmar and others, arrived at the Khambhalia Police Station in the morning. They called for the dismissal of the case and for another case to be opened against a different person.

After the police declined to accept this demand, they created a scene and caused an uproar within the police station. Furthermore, AAP workers obstructed police duties, pushed police officers, used aggressive language and engaged in live recording the instance. According to the police, they also insisted on inspecting the police registers. Due to the escalating tension, the police were compelled to take action.

The police apprehended 18 individuals, including Gadhvi, and filed a case against a total of 30 individuals (18 named and others unidentified). The allegations include violations related to rioting, obstructing police duties, impeding public services and assembling unlawfully. Deputy Superintendent of Police Vismay Manseta stated that the accused also applied pressure on the authorities and threatened the PSO.

After the revelation of this incident, various AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, have labelled this action as a political vendetta and a “BJP conspiracy.” Kejriwal alleged that the political pressure on AAP workers in Gujarat is increasing. AAP leaders Gopal Italia and Chaitar Vasava also expressed their discontent, calling the incident an act of “intimidation and harassment.” AAP workers contended that they had simply gone to visit a fellow party member and to protest against “fabricated cases.”

The police clarified that this incident was not a political protest, but rather a direct obstruction of police operations. The workers had disturbed public order by causing a commotion within the police station. Following this event, teams from the DySP, LCB, and SOG also arrived at the location. Several individuals, including Gadhvi, were apprehended. They were later granted bail, although the legal proceedings concerning the case are still in progress.

The AAP leaders have a history of involvement in criminal activities

Yuvrajsinh Jadeja’s “dummy exam candidate” scam: AAP leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja was apprehended in relation to the “dummy candidate scam” concerning competitive examinations, facing serious accusations of extorting ₹1 crore from two individuals as hush money by threatening to reveal the identities of “dummy students.” He was placed in judicial custody for not cooperating with the investigation and based on the evidence collected, however, the court later approved his bail application. As part of his bail conditions, he must adhere to strict requirements, including surrendering his passport, cooperating with the investigative agency, avoiding witness intimidation, and not traveling outside Gujarat without the court’s authorisation.

Charges of molestation against Rakesh Sorathiya: In 2024, a significant case surfaced involving accusations of molestation against Rakesh Sorathiya, the Principal of Saraswati Educational Complex School (located on Kothariya Road, Rajkot) and a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The case involved four minor girls aged 11 to 14 who were students at the same school. It is reported that the accused summoned the students to his office, where he subjected them to physical molestation and made obscene demands. The parents filed a complaint, following which the Bhaktinagar Police arrested him. Prior to this incident, the police had already registered a case against this leader, who had previously been implicated in allegations of molestation, under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Extortion case filed against AAP corporator: In the North Varachha region of Surat, the Utran Police apprehended AAP corporator Rajesh Moradiya along with his associate, Pankaj Patel, for soliciting an extortion amount of ₹1 lakh from a stationery vendor, threatening him to close his business and intimidating him with a knife. Additionally, he was accused of having extorted ₹50,000 from a farmer. As a result, the party had to tell him to resign after the major row.

Abduction and death threats to female employee: Recently, Hasmukh Patel, owner of HBC Life Science (located in Sector-25 GIDC, Gandhinagar) and State Vice President of the Aam Aadmi Party was apprehended in relation to the abduction and assault of a female accountant working at his firm. The employee, who had identified suspicious transactions totaling approximately ₹80 to ₹85 lakhs and uncovered undisclosed accounts within the firm, was forcibly taken away under Hasmukh Patel’s orders, assaulted inside a moving vehicle and threatened with death. When the victim sought help regarding this matter, the aforementioned leader pressured her against filing a police report. Nevertheless, the Sector-21 police eventually registered a case and commenced legal action against Hasmukh Patel who earlier served as state organisation minister of AAP.

Fraud and intimidation allegations against Ahmedabad AAP president: The Ghatlodia police in Ahmedabad apprehended Amit Panchal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) City Vice President and Sabarmati Assembly in-charge along with his father, on accusations of defrauding a mason of outstanding payments amounting to ₹4.30 lakh and issuing death threats against him. According to a complaint filed by Dhanpal Yadav, a resident of Memnagar, Amit Panchal, instead of settling the payment for plastering work completed at his residence, illegally took cleaning materials worth ₹5 lakh. Furthermore, when the labourer attempted to recover the materials, Panchal threatened to throw him into a canal. Before this incident, the police had also initiated legal action against the AAP leader, filing a case under various sections for his participation in intimidation activities.

Allegations of misconduct against Chaitar Vasava involving a female panchayat president: Chaitar Vasava, the AAP MLA representing Dediapada, has been accused of inappropriate conduct towards a female panchayat president. Moreover, it is stated that when a BJP leader tried to intervene, the MLA retaliated by throwing a mobile phone and a glass of water at him. In the aftermath of this incident, the police commenced legal action against Vasava, filing a case under serious allegations, including attempted murder and infringement of a woman’s dignity. Furthermore, Vasava has been accused of calling a Forest Department employee to his home, issuing threats, and physically assaulting him. Following the registration of an FIR concerning this issue, the police apprehended his wife, his Personal Assistant (PA), and another individual. After evading capture for several days, Vasava was eventually taken into custody. He was later granted bail after spending a number of days behind bars.

Death threat against an employee: The Varachha police have taken into custody Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Vipul Suhagia on allegations of verbally assaulting and striking an Ayushman Card program worker at a hospital in Surat. As per a complaint lodged by the hospital staff member, the Councilor entered the office and instigated a dispute with the personnel, questioning, “Why are you not answering the phone?” He subsequently slapped the employee and made threats to kill him. In the aftermath of the incident, the police filed a case under several sections, including hindrance to government duties, assault and commenced legal action.

Moreover, the Junagadh police apprehended five supporters of the AAP for making offensive comments about S.N. Sonara, the female PSI of Mendarda. Babu Damor, the AAP President for the Mahisagar district, was also taken into custody on accusations of illegally occupying government land to build a house. Furthermore, allegations were made against Jitu Kachhadiya, an AAP Corporator from Surat, asserting that he solicited a bribe of ₹10 lakh from a parking contractor.

Upon reviewing these incidents, it becomes clear that when one evaluates the police actions directed at Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers in Gujarat, which are being characterised as instances of “political vendetta,” a notable discrepancy emerges between Arvind Kejriwal’s assertions and the actual circumstances on the ground. When the statistics referenced by Kejriwal, specifically the 145 FIRs filed are evaluated on the basis of truth, it is apparent that these cases were not initiated in relation to any ideological revolution or public interest movement but instead pertain to serious personal and social violations.

The recent arrest of Gadhvi and other activists in Dwarka serves as evidence that there was an attempt to pressurise major institutions, such as police stations and to obstruct the legal process through political means. Disturbing the peace inside a police station and threatening government officials in an attempt to secure the release of someone involved in a robbery crime, such as chain-snatching, does not amount to genuine democratic dissent. It is, in fact, an effort to provoke anarchy.

The so-called “dictatorship” that Kejriwal refers to is marked by extortion, kidnapping, assault, bribery and various other serious crimes. Whether it is Jadeja’s scandal or the extrotion of funds from businessmen and farmers by Surat corporators, these offences are directly associated with the exploitation of ordinary citizens. Instances of physical violence and intimidation against hospital personnel or employees of the Forest Department illustrate that many AAP office-bearers have to face legal repercussions for taking matters into their own hands.

The Gujarat Police have substantial evidence, including statements from complainants and technical data, for each individual case. If these cases were truly “baseless,” the judicial system would have dismissed them a long time ago. Nevertheless, the reality that the courts either deny these leaders’ bail requests or grant bail with strict conditions clearly indicates that, prima facie, a case is present against them. Kejriwal’s claims may simply be a tactic to boost the morale of his party members, however, for the citizens of Gujarat, the offences perpetrated by these leaders are an unpleasant truth.

This is the translation of the Gujarati report available here.