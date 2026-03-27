An investigative series by Fox News has revealed that the Chinese Communist Party stooge Neville Roy Singham pumped nearly $600 million in his pro-China information and narrative laundering network spread across five continents. Roy Singham has been funding several organisations that are involved in anti-India activities.

Roy Singham’s network, often described as the “House of Singham” is operating a sophisticated “information laundering” or “narrative laundering” machinery that picks up specific issues, transforms raw activism into polished propaganda, which is then amplified the Roy-Singham-funded network to sow discord in the US, India and other major democracies while burnishing a Communist China’s image as a ‘benevolent’ counterweight to ‘imperialism’ and ‘fascism’.

This pro-China transnational network helmed by Neville Roy Singham comprises non-profits, activist groups, think tanks, and media outlets, operating as the propaganda machinery of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Several Roy Singham-funded organisations are consistently pushing anti-India and pro-China narratives in India.

TriContinental: CCP stooge Neville Roy Singham funds, the propaganda machinery delivers

TriContinental, a Massachusetts-based Marxist think tank created by ‘journalist’ Vijay Prashad, was one of the nonprofit companies that received funding from Neville Roy Singham and promoted Chinese propaganda. Neville Roy Singham is on the international advisory board of the said think-tank, accused of financing Chinese propaganda using American non-profit organisations. He is also the editor of Left Word Books and Chief Correspondent at Globetrotter.

TriContinental has been consistently pushing pro-China and anti-India narratives through its articles and newsletters. Amidst the ongoing war between Iran and the joint US-Israel front, TriContinental criticised the Modi government’s foreign policy, citing the supposed silence after the sinking of the Iranian warship IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean as ‘self-inflicted humiliation’. The piece authored by economist Bodapati Srujana also cried hoarse over PM Modi’s visit to Israel.

TriContinental presented the sinking of the IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean as India’s ‘failure’ to protect the Iranian frigate that participated in India’s MILAN 2026 naval exercise. This alarming misrepresentation came even as the ship was operating approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle, within the SAR region under Sri Lankan responsibility, nowhere near India’s territorial waters. Despite this, India had offered sanctuary to IRIS Dena three days before it was torpedoed by a US submarine. Just because IRIS Dena partook in an Indian naval exercise, the Indian Navy was not obliged to provide a safe escort to the Iranian warship all the way back home. India could only have extended a humanitarian hand in the form of search and rescue operations, which the Indian Navy was already conducting.

Similarly, TriContinental published an article last year on how India was navigating its way as US President Donald Trump launched a tariff war. Somehow, the leftist propaganda outlet inserted China in the picture and showered praises on the country.

The organisation’s website is replete with articles glorifying Chinese Communist history and technological advancements, giving an impression that China under a Communist regime is a utopia that the rest of the world should replicate.

What inspires TriContinental is the Tricontinental Conference held in Cuba in January 1966, since it led to the creation of national liberation Marxism. In addition to an inter-regional office, TriContinental has its offices in Argentina, Brazil, India, and South Africa. Karl Marx and his works remain the outfit’s central inspiration.

In 2024, TriContinental, which has Vijay Prashad as its treasurer, registered a total revenue of $857,945 with expenses standing around $3,745,069.

Pro-China ‘People’s Dispatch’ peddles anti-India propaganda

Neville Roy Singham has poured millions into various pro-China and anti-India propaganda outlets, including People’s Dispatch, where Vijay Prashad has contributed numerous articles. People’s Dispatch is a media portal that touts itself to be an “international media project with the mission of bringing to the world voices from people’s movements and organisations across the globe.” In one of the articles from January 2020, Prashad has sympathised with the JNU protesters and inveighed against the Modi government.

In June 2025, People’s Dispatch published an article calling India’s foreign policy “shameful”, over India’s abstention from Spain’s UN resolution seeking an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The Marxist propagandist authors of the piece, Dr Josephine Varghese and Varkey Parakkal, attributed the supposed shift in India’s policy towards Palestine and Israel to the so-called “Hindutva-Zionist” alliance.

Besides the usual anti-India and anti-Hindu propaganda, People’s Dispatch also peddles fake news. In February this year, the Roy Singham-funded Marxist propaganda outlet published an article headlined: “300 million on the streets in a historic national strike in India”, claiming that such a massive number of people were hitting the streets to protest against the new labour codes and the US-India trade deal understanding.

While there was an agitation, the claim of “300 million” participants, which was also amplified by the left liberal coterie, including other propaganda organisations funded by the Roy Singham network, was exaggerated. Such inflated numbers are often repeated by pro-anarchist groups, ideological publications, and political actors looking to project a sense of crisis. India has a population of over 1.4 billion people. In a country of this scale, even large mobilisations can happen without paralysing the nation.

Calling every protest “unprecedented” or proof of systemic collapse is misleading. Despite some protests here and there, normal life was largely unaffected across all states. Normal life was largely unaffected.

People’s Dispatch has, on multiple occasions, displayed its blatant disdain for Hindus. The propaganda outlet also sympathises with and glorifies radical leftists like Narendra Dabholkar, Gauri Lankesh, Govind Pansare, Kalburgi, among others.

Moreover, People’s Dispatch and Vijay Prashad have been involved in attempts to spark global backlash against India for its defence relations with Israel.

The Dispatch, which regularly villainises Israel as genocidaire, while never really condemning Hamas’s October 7 massacre, framed the Adani-Elbit drones-manufacturing joint venture in Hyderabad, Tata’s Project Nimbus system, and Reliance Jio’s partnerships in Israel as ‘complicity’ of Indian companies in ‘genocide’ of Palestinians.

This propaganda piece was authored by Vijay Prashad and one Sudhanva Deshpande, peddled blatant lies about the Adani-Elbit defence manufacturing venture. While it was true that Israel used Hermes 900 drones in its operations in Gaza, there is no evidence that India has exported Hermes 900 drones or any ‘missiles’ to Israel for use against Iran. This entire claim that the Adani-Elbit defence manufacturing unit in Hyderabad is making drones for Israel’s war against Iran is an absolute propaganda spin.

People’s Dispatch, like most Islamo-leftist propaganda portals, frames the 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi Riots as ‘Hindutva’ violence against oppressed, suppressed, depressed Muslim ‘minorities’ while in reality, it was a pre-planned Islamist conspiracy against Hindus.

It also paints Islamists like Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Sharjeel Imam, and Gulfisha Fatima, who are accused of orchestrating and inciting the riots under the pretext of anti-CAA protests, as ‘victims’.

In one of the articles, the publication laments the delay in the hearing of Umar Khalid, the accused mastermind of the riots, blaming it on courts postponing his bail hearings.

Contrary to the victimhood narrative pushed by the Islamo-leftist propaganda cabal, Umar Khalid’s prolonged incarceration is his own doing. OpIndia has reported earlier that out of the 14 adjournments in 2023 and 2024, 7 delays and adjournments were sought by Umar Khalid himself. It therefore becomes evident that the withdrawal was certainly not because of the famed “delay” in hearing. While the Islamo-leftist ecosystem continues to cry ‘injustice’, it is the alleged failed forum shopping attempts of the accused’s lawyer that have Khalid rotting in jail for so long.

OpIndia’s analysis has been corroborated by former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud’s statement that the real problem lies in the mindset of some lawyers and political groups who want their cases heard only by certain judges. Highlighting what OpIndia has reported multiple times, the former CJI said that court records showed that Khalid’s legal team, led by Sibal, had sought at least seven adjournments before finally withdrawing the bail plea in February 2024, citing “a change in circumstances.”

NewsClick: Neville Roy Singham-funded media outlet has been under radar for peddling pro-China propaganda

Neville Roy Singham’s Justice and Education Fund donated $10.5 million to Delhi-based pro-China propaganda outlet, NewsClick. Vijay Prashad has contributed several propaganda articles to NewsClick. Prashad is the nephew of Brinda Karat, a CPI(M) leader and wife of Prakash Karat, also a senior CPI(M) leader, whose email exchanges with Neville Roy Singham earlier revealed their close ties in the NewsClick Chinese funding scandal.

NewsClick first made headlines when it came under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate in 2021. The portal was reportedly accused of fraudulently receiving foreign funds amounting to around Rs. 38 crores. As a New York Times investigative report published in 2023 unravelled Roy Singham’s network’s alleged Chinese funding and propagandism, Vijay Prashad dubbed it “McCarthyism”.

Vijay Prashad has also been a council member of the Progressive International, an international organisation that mobilises leftist activists and groups globally. OpIndia earlier highlighted how this outfit persistently publishes propaganda articles and statements peddling the insidious Muslim victimhood narrative to slander the Modi government. The Progressive International hosts a dozen anti-India, particularly anti-Hindu propaganda pieces authored by notorious anti-Hindu and Islamic terror apologist elements like Harsh Mander. The Progressive International also has Islamo-leftist cheerleaders like Jayati Ghosh and former Labour MP Jeremy Corbyn as its council members.

Progressive International also has a Tides Foundation connection. The outfit has a pro-Hamas group, the Arab Resource and Organising Centre, as one of its members, which is sponsored by the Tides Foundation. Now, Tides Foundation has a Roy Singham-funded NewsClick connection.

Tides Foundation is notorious for funding several anti-Hindu, anti-India organisations and elements. The Foundation gave grants to Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR), which has links to Islamists and Khalistanis, and was formed in 2019 by two Islamist advocacy groups, the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) athe nd Organisation for Minorities of India (OFMI).

Tides also funded AMAN Public Charitable Trust (AMAN). This trust is connected to the NewsClick-China funding scandal, where it is alleged that Chinese entities funded NewsClick to disrupt Indian sovereignty.

Among Indians introduced by Neville Roy Singham to his larger team, who worked with Tricontinental, one of the nonprofits that the New York Times said was involved in pushing Chinese talking points, were Prabir Purkayastha, Srujana, Prasanth, and Vijay Prashad.

Prashad also has close ties with Urban Naxal P Sainath, whose propaganda portal PARI recently removed references to Singham after his connection with the Chinese propaganda arm had come to light.

Newsclick’s anti-Hindu bias is not hidden. Moreover, Newsclick is also under scrutiny for its alleged connections with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In 2023, an investigation by the New York Times uncovered an ecosystem of activist organisations, non-profits, shell corporations, and their intimate ties to China and Chinese propaganda, with Neville Roy Singham at its helm. A Delhi Police chargesheet filed in 2024 called the Chinese state the “ultimate paymaster”, with funds routed to stoke anti-India narratives, especially regarding Kashmir, and farmers’ protests. The case is ongoing in the court.

In 2021, OpIndia conducted a detailed investigation into the links of NewsClick and uncovered how it was linked to several individuals who regularly spew venom against India, from Urban Naxals to those like Teesta Setalvad, Abhisar Sharma and several others. That investigation by OpIndia can be read here.

People’s Forum pushing narratives seeped in Kashmir separatism, anti-Hindu tropes, and obsession with Kerala’s ‘Communist’ Model

The Fox News report analysed the financial transaction flows of the House of Singham via publicly available records and found that there is one organisation by the name People’s Forum, which received $22.4 million from Neville Roy Singham.

From three organisations, GS Donors Advised Philanthropy Fund for Wealth Management Inc., and the two apparent shell companies, Roy Singham allegedly pumped $278 million into six nonprofits, one

People’s Forum, which, like several other Roy Singham-funded propaganda factories, has been one of the major instigators of anti-Israel protests in the US since October 2023. CodePink, co-founder and Neville Roy Singham’s wife, Jodie Evans, donated over $20.4 million to the organisation between 2017 and 2022. However, People’s Forum’s propaganda peddling activities are not confined to the US alone; rather, it extends to India as well. The outlet has been pushing anti-India narratives since 2019.

Over the years, ‘The People’s Forum’ has been organising teach-in sessions, seminars and movie screenings to disseminate a distorted idea of Jammu and Kashmir to its global audience.

Previously, the pro-China propaganda outlet has called for the secession of the integral part of Jammu and Kashmir and extended support to extremist elements, calling for ‘Azadi.‘ On March 18, 2019, the organisation conducted a 1 hour 50 minute 50-minute-long session, presenting India as an ‘occupying’ force in Jammu and Kashmir. The Forum calls the integral part of the Indian territory “Indian occupied”, even as the only portion of Jammu and Kashmir that is actually illegally occupied is— the Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir.

The outfit also has a history of platforming rabid India-haters and Pakistan’s ISI-linked elements to push anti-India narratives. One such is Hafsa Kanjwal, who had earlier downplayed the Pulwama terror attack in an opinion piece in The Washington Post.

In 2019, Kanjwal appeared at a People’s Forum-hosted seminar as an instructor. Kanjwal has maintained close ties with convicted ISI agent Ghulam Nabi Fai through her organisation ‘Stand With Kashmir (SWK)’. She is an Assistant Professor at Lafayette College and featured prominently in several events of ‘The People’s Forum.’

On 14th September 2019, the Neville Roy Singham-funded organisation conducted another ‘teach-in session’ dubbed ‘Self-Determination and Solidarity in Kashmir.’ The anti-India event was sponsored by the likes of ‘Codepink’, founded by Neville Roy Singham’s wife, Jodie Evans.

“This teach-in is geared towards building solidarity between the Kashmiri and Palestinian anti-occupation movements. The instructors will give a history of the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination, provide an analysis of the Indian occupation of Kashmir, and reflect on the ties between India and Israel, as well as the need for greater mobilization between the Palestinian and Kashmiri solidarity movements,” the synopsis of the programme read.

In March 2023, Hafsa Kanjwal was invited by ‘The People’s Forum’ to promote his book ‘Hostile Homelands: The New Alliance between India and Israel.’

The People’s Forum also promoted his propaganda film on the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir, titled ‘Out of Sight.’

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, The People’s Forum conducted a seminar by a Communist Party-affiliated Student Federation of India (SFI) leader, V Srinivasa Rao.

The event titled ‘Make the land proud: India’s Peasant Struggles and the 2019 Election’ hoped to capitalise on the growing resentment of farmers towards the Modi government and impact the outcome of the polls.

The description of the seminar gave away the anti-India outfit’s nefarious agenda–

“Earlier this year (2019) more than 160 million peasants and workers went on strike in India. In the last few years, India has seen an upsurge of peasant struggles across the country as the Indian politics have moved to the far right under Modi’s rule. This has been one of the largest general strikes in the world. The workers, exhausted by almost three decades of neoliberal policies and by the attack on their rights, came onto the streets to make their case for better livelihoods and workplace democracy. Because of India’s government policies, agrarian distress is acute: An average of 12,000 farmers committed suicide every year of this government’s rule.“

Unsurprisingly, the pro-China and pro-Communist propaganda organisation funded by Neville Roy Singham also has a record of disseminating the myth of the ‘Kerala Model’ in one of its events.

In an April 2020 event, The People’s Forum claimed, “While Indian PM Modi follows the example of fellow neoliberal strongmen around the world, and fails to protect lives from this pandemic while downplaying the crisis, Kerala offers a different example. The state of Kerala, led by a coalition of leftist and communist parties, has set the standard in successful testing, containment, and socialized care for the well-being of its people. How has this been achieved in Kerala, and what can we learn from this experience? Join researcher Subin Dennis and journalist Prasanth R for the discussion.“

Back in October 2019, the Neville Roy Singham-financed organisation held a seminar on Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and launched an attack on Hinduism under the pretext of condemning ‘Hindutva’.

The event synopsis read –

“Gandhi, a practicing Hindu, also believed in love as a fundamental human emotion and practice and he was able to weave this love of everyone and all creation into all his beliefs, principles and practices. Gandhi’s Hinduism was not exclusive and excluding and did not identify an ‘other’. It is important to differentiate Gandhi’s Hinduism from today’s Hindutva.“

It has become a convenient tactic for Islamo-leftists to use the term Hindutva to attack Hinduism. In reality, they do not make any such distinction. Interestingly, the event was co-sponsored by Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR).

Earlier, HfHR was also seen endorsing the Hinduphobic event titled, ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’ conference. As per OSINT handle ‘Disinfo Lab’, HfHR was formed in the year 2019 by the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) and the Organisation for Minorities of India (OFMI).

Sunita Vishwanath, the co-founder of ‘Hindus for Human Rights’ had also tried to create hysteria and panic among Indian Muslims about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019.

“We are especially appalled by the most recent nightmare of the Kashmiri people, and the situation of 1.9 million people in India who are rendered stateless due to the imposition of the travesty called the National Register of Citizens,” she claimed.

Sunita Vishwanath is also the co-founder of an organisation named ‘Women for Afghan Women’, which is funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF)/ Open Society Institute (OSI). In October 2023, the X (formerly Twitter) account of HfHr was withheld in India.

Through his Open Society Foundation, which began operations in India in 1999 by offering scholarships and fellowships to pursue studies and research at Indian institutions, George Soros has made great strides in creating disorder in India. Soros-linked entities lend support to anti-India elements to undermine Indian democracy, all while in the name of ‘strengthening’ it.

In 2023, Vishwanath attended an event at the National Press Club, Stanford University, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was present.

Sunita Vishwanath had backed Zohran Mamdani, a Democrat Socialist, a serial liar, and a Hinduphobe, during his NYC mayoral election campaign. Mamdani, who once called Hindus ‘Harami’, peddled blatant lies about the 2002 Gujarat Riots, and claimed imaginary erasure of Gujarat Muslims, received financial and propaganda support from anti-India Islamist outfits like CAIR and IAMC.

Vishwanath’s HfHR was founded in the year 2019 by two Islamist advocacy groups named Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) and the Organisation for Minorities of India (OFMI).

Interestingly, Shanti Singham, the sister of Neville Roy Singham, made significant financial contributions to the Parliamentary Action Committee (PAC) named New Yorkers for Lower Cost, which backed Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani during the last New York City mayoral elections. Shanti Singham contributed around $1,000 in June 2025, while her husband, Daniel Goodwin, donated $3,500. Goodwin previously served as the executive of Neville Roy Singham-owned Thoughtworks software company.

Shanti Marie Singham holds a key position at the CCP-linked East China Normal University in Shanghai. She shares her brother’s political ideology and is reported to be an important player in the furtherance of the same.

What Neville Roy Singham, with the backing of the CCP, has built is not a philanthropy or activism network but a Marxist-Maoist transnational apparatus designed to weaponise issues, nonprofit laws, digital media, and every other resource at hand to undermine rival states, influence policy decisions, and gain a geopolitical edge. This is a form of modern subversion. Fuelled by both ink and blood, this is a subtle, sophisticated and effective tactic of ensuring that the enemy state is eaten up by CCP-cultivated termites.