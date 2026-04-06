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Is Meta India compromised? Pro-Congress leadership under scrutiny after Facebook faces heat for pushing anti-Modi propaganda

Meta’s Priyanka Rao earlier had a banner calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Nazi”, screenshots resurfaced online and her social media accounts are now private.

Anurag
Social media users question Meta India neutrality after policy executives’ posts resurface
Social media debate over Meta India political neutrality (Image: Dall-E)

Over the weekend, social media was awash with claims that the content moderation and policy decisions at Meta India have increasingly appeared to align with an anti-Modi narrative. The discussion gained traction after netizens started sharing posts that suggested their Facebook and Instagram feeds were being dominated by anti-government content.

One widely circulated post by a social media user who goes by the handle HPhobiaWatch pointed out, “Entire Facebook has turned anti-Modi in the last 6 to 8 months… whenever I open Facebook, I just see anti-Modi posts with 50k likes.”

A reply to that conversation pointed to a Meta India public policy executive, Prianka Rao Khan, which further triggered a wider thread that quickly snowballed into discussion about individuals occupying policy roles within Meta India. Screenshots of Prianka’s social media activity, profile details, and professional associations came to surface and netizens tried to draw ideological conclusions with the help of content she shared in the past.

Notably, Prianka’s social media handles are locked or made private. She used to have a banner on X that showed placards calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Nazi”. In February this year, screenshots of her profile had gone viral on social media that led to her removing the banner.

Social media thread that triggered the controversy

A social media user Anurag, who posts from the handle ‘jhunjhunwala_’, shared a thread in February, and again as comment to HPhobiaWatch’s post where he highlighted Prianka’s background, her Oxford Blavatnik School association, and the now removed banner on her profile header.

His post was quoted by senior journalist and Senior Advisor in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kanchan Gupta, which further added weight to the discussion. In a post in February, Gupta wrote that Prianka Rao “spent her time in Oxford not training as a leader but a hate spewing anti Hindu, anti India activist,” adding that later Meta appointed her as Public Policy Manager in India.

Gupta also suggested that users questioning moderation decisions should “look no further,” amplifying the perception that individuals with political leanings may influence policy decisions.

The discussion became more intense when it came to light that Rao’s husband, Muhammad Khan, is associated with Congress Party’s media team. In a reply to Anurag’s post, Khan, who claims to be an advocate, threatened him of legal action and wrote, “Oye you cowardly piece of garbage. This is my wife. Let’s see how brave you are when faced with a criminal investigation for harassment. Have taken screenshots of some of the other criminal content on your profiles as well. Look forward to seeing you justify it in person.”

Source: X

Gujarat CM’s meeting with Meta representatives triggered scrutiny

The controversy is not limited to Rao and Khan. It covers other Meta employees as well. One of such employees is Aman Jain, who is currently serving as Senior Director and Head Public Policy at Meta. In a recent post, he mentioned that he met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Source: X

In the meeting, Meta representatives discussed AI, wearables, skilling and e governance initiatives. Following this, older posts and policy ecosystem linkages began surfacing on social media. Netizens shared screenshot of a now deleted post by Jain where he called an article “interesting piece”.

The title of the article was “Two nightmares foretold” authored by James Manor and Jain shared a particular quote from the article that read, “Modi will be an unyielding narcissist among unyielding narcissists. That is no recipe for survival in power”. This post and article were from December 2013, before PM Modi took charge of the office for the first time in May 2014.

Social media users used the post to argue that the individuals shaping platform’s policy may not be politically neutral.

Prianka Rao appears to have left Meta

Screenshots of Prianka Rao’s LinkedIn profile further added another dimension to the discussion. The profile indicates that she served as Public Policy Manager at Meta from June 2022 to March 2026. There is a possibility that she may no longer be with the company, though no official confirmation from her is there on the LinkedIn profile.

Source: LinkedIn

Questions over neutrality in policy roles

The controversy revolves around the perception and not any established policy per se. However, the debate highlighted a recurring concern around political neutrality in public policy roles within large technology platforms that actually shape narrative, especially around elections.

When individuals holding such positions are seen expressing political views, it often leads to speculation about if content moderation and platform governance remain impartial or their ideologies shadow the decision-making process.

Social media users’ concern appears to be around the fact that even the appearance of ideological alignment can undermine trust, particularly for platforms that serve hundreds of millions of users. Whether these concerns reflect reality or merely online speculation, the controversy has shown how quickly confidence in platform neutrality can be questioned when leadership has a background of being politically biased.

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Anurag
Anuraghttps://lekhakanurag.com
Anurag is a Chief Sub Editor at OpIndia with over twenty one years of professional experience, including more than five years in journalism. He is known for deep dive, research driven reporting on national security, terrorism cases, judiciary and governance, backed by RTIs, court records and on-ground evidence. He also writes hard hitting op-eds that challenge distorted narratives. Beyond investigations, he explores history, fiction and visual storytelling. Email: [email protected]

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