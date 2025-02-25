The saga of the valour and sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is reaching the masses through the blockbuster film Chhaava. The film starring actor Vicky Kaushal as the great Maratha warrior is leaving people teary-eyed after learning about the brutalities “Chhaava” endured under the captivity of Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb but refused to accept Islam. After the movie’s release, social media is replete with posts honouring Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, however, the bravery of how Marathas avenged their beloved king’s brutal killing remains lesser known.

After the passing of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the visionary behind ‘Hindavi Swarajya,’ the fanatic Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and his army rejoiced, believing their long-cherished goal of conquering the Deccan was finally within reach. However, their plans were thwarted by the emergence of Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. His fierce resistance stunned and terrified the Mughals, ensuring their ambition of dominating South India remained unfulfilled. Even after his brutal execution, the Mughals remained confident and set out to seize the Deccan, but this time, they faced a united and determined Maratha force.

Marathas united after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was tortured terribly by Aurangzeb for 40 days and forced to accept Islam. But a proud Hindu Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj chose death instead of renouncing his religion. After the brutal murder of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the Marathas were enraged and started uniting. Women also came out on the battlefield with weapons. All the differences in the Maratha Empire were removed and only one goal remained – the destruction of the cruel Islamic ruler Aurangzeb.

There were many brave warriors in the Maratha Empire, one of them was Malhoji Dhorpade. In the fort of Sangameshwar, when the brave Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was fighting against the huge Mughal army of Aurangzeb’s Sipahsalar Mukarram Khan with his handful of Maratha warriors, at the same time another Maratha warrior was also showing his bravery along with the Chhatrapati. His name was Malhoji Dhorpade. While killing the Mughals in this war, this brave Maratha also became a hero. But, he left a living and proud legacy for the Maratha Empire. That living legacy was Malhoji’s son Santaji Dhorpade.

Coronation of Chhatrapati Rajaram and the valour of Santaji

After the killing of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Aurangzeb’s general Zulfikar Khan captured Raigad, the capital of the Maratha Empire. During this time, he imprisoned Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife Yeshubai and her son. After that, in 1689, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s younger brother Rajaram Maharaj became the Chhatrapati. After his coronation, an exercise was undertaken to break the back of the Mughals. During the reign of Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj, Santaji was declared the commander-in-chief of the Maratha Empire.

Santaji was accompanied by another Maratha warrior. His name was Dhanaji Jadhav. Aurangzeb and the Mughal army were convinced that the morale of the Marathas would be broken after the death of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, but instead of being broken in spirit, the Marathas were now thirsty for Aurangzeb’s blood. The Mughal army trembled with the chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Bhavani’ by Maratha warriors.

Along with Dhanaji Jadhav, Santaji had kept the Mughals in suspense for about 17 years. Their only goal was to eliminate Aurangzeb. But during this period, Aurangzeb was simply running away.

Maratha Empire bolstered its position with Hindavi Swarajya

After the death of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, chaos prevailed in the Hindavi Swarajya established by Shivaji Maharaj and the entire empire fell into disarray. After that, Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj ordered Sarasenapati Santaji to restore Hindavi Swarajya. At that time, neither the Maratha Empire had an army as large as the Mughals, nor did it have any wealth or a large kingdom. At that time, Senapati Santaji revived Hindavi Swarajya and achieved a great feat in the history of the Maratha Empire.

When Marathas made Aurangzeb run for his life

In his book ‘Bhangale Swapna Maharashtraache’, Maharashtrian author Bashir Kamruddin Momin mentioned that on August 1689, during the month of Shravan, Santaji suddenly attacked Tulapur. Aurangzeb camped in Tulapur with a large army. This was the same place where Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was brutally murdered. Along with Santaji, Dhanaji also participated in this war. Both the warriors attacked Aurangzeb’s camp with a handful of Marathas.

Mughal historian Kafi Khan (Mohammed Hashim) describes the battle of Tulapur, stating that Santaji’s very name instilled fear among the Mughal soldiers. Any Mughal warrior who faced Santaji either perished or was captured. The panic was so intense that the mere mention of his name would send the Mughal army into chaos. As the Marathas launched a sudden assault in Tulapur, terrified Mughal soldiers began shouting, “Huzur, the Marathas are coming!” While Santaji relentlessly crushed the Mughal forces on one side, the rest of the army desperately scrambled to protect Aurangzeb

The Marathas had penetrated deep into the Mughal camp. They had massacred the Mughals to the extent that Aurangzeb had to flee for his life. Islamic fanatic ruler had survived but not without earning disgrace for the Mughal Sultanate. Many historians also say that during the Maratha attack, Aurangzeb had fled to his daughter’s tent. After that, the Marathas cut off the two golden urns placed in Aurangzeb’s tent and left for Sinhagad.

After this incident, the Marathas also attacked Raigad. After defeating Itiyad Khan, the Marathas were continuously advancing. It is said that the Mughal chieftain Zulfikar was also staying in Raigad. This was the same chieftain who had imprisoned Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife Yeshubai. The Marathas defeated Zulfikar’s army and reached Panhala, taking valuable treasures and five elephants with them. In this way, the Marathas, by adopting the Gorilla warfare strategy, broke the morale of the Mughals.

Now it was the turn of Mukarram Khan, who had captured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj through deceit. Mukarram Khan was appointed by Aurangzeb as the subedar of Kolhapur and Konkan provinces of Maharashtra. In December 1689, the Marathas surrounded Mukarram Khan’s army and piled up the dead bodies of the Mughals. In a fierce battle, Santaji chased Mukarram Khan and killed him. Seeing Mukarram’s plight, the Mughal army took him and fled to the forest, where Mukarram Khan died in agony. By killing Mukarram Khan, the Marathas avenged the murder of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

While Aurangzeb perished, the Maratha Empire became powerful

After all these incidents, Aurangzeb was also running away in fear. He hid in the Sahyadri mountains. For 27 consecutive years, the Marathas made Aurangzeb gasp. Finally, Aurangzeb, suffering from the continuous defeat of the Mughals at the hands of the Marathas, died in Maharashtra. It is said that he died in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. It is worth noting that recently, the Maharashtra government has changed the name of Aurangabad to ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’.

Aurangzeb’s end was not just that of one person but of the entire Mughal Empire. The brave warriors of the Maratha Empire had created so much fear among the Mughals that Aurangzeb kept running away from the Marathas till the end and saving his life. On the other hand, the Marathas were becoming more powerful day by day.

Reference:-