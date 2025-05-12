On 11th May, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) revealed that the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on multiple military installations deep inside Pakistan.

The DGMO and armed forces chiefs confirmed that technical installations, command and control centres, radar sites, and weapon-storage areas were targeted across multiple strategic locations.

The strikes have been described as a calibrated response to continued cross-border provocations. These strikes were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Sindoor.

Indian forces target major Pakistan Air Force bases and installations

According to the list provided by India’s military officials, the strikes hit some of the most critical air and defence infrastructure in Pakistan.

PAF Nur Khan, Rawalpindi, Punjab

PAF Nur Khan is the headquarters of Pakistan’s Air Mobility Command. It houses the PAF College and is integrated with Benazir Bhutto International Airport. It hosts five squadrons of transport and reconnaissance aircraft, including American C-130s and Russian IL-78s.

PAF Rahimyar Khan, Punjab

A PAF forward operational base under Pakistan’s Central Air Command. Strategically located overlooking Rajasthan, it operates in conjunction with Sheikh Zayed International Airport.

Pasrur, Sialkot district, Punjab

It is an active radar site at Pasrur. It was specifically targeted to cripple Pakistan’s early warning capabilities.

Sukkur, Sindh

While specific details remain classified, the authorities confirmed that a PAF base integrated with Begum Nusrat Bhutto International Airport, known to host American F-16 fighter jets, was hit.

Sukkur Radar Site was also destroyed.

Chunian, Punjab

Chunian Air Defence Radar site was destroyed.

Arifwala, Punjab

Arifwala air defence radar was destroyed.

PAF Mushaf, Sargodha, Punjab

The Central Air Command hub and Combat Commanders’ School, along with the PAF Airpower Centre of Excellence, were targeted. The base hosts around seven squadrons, including American F-16s, Chinese J-7 and JF-17s, French Mirages, Falcon transport aircraft, and Alouette helicopters.

PAF Shahbaz, Jacobabad, Sindh

A key forward operational base hosting American F-16s, Chinese JF-17s, and Italian AW139 helicopters. It shares facilities with a civil airport.

🧵on Satellite images of Pakistani military sites destroyed by India after Pakistani attack last week.

Because History should not forget, India was at the gates of Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi last week.



Jacobabad Airfield:

PAF Bholari, Sindh

Site of a joint air exercise with the Chinese Air Force in 2020, PAF Bholari is known to house three squadrons of F-16s, JF-17s, and Swedish Saab transport aircraft.

Indian army sent a strong message

By hitting these targets, India sent a strong message to Pakistan over its continued support for cross-border terrorism and ceasefire violations. The operation is believed to have severely degraded Pakistan’s air defence network and command structure. The Indian military maintained that utmost care was taken to avoid civilian casualties during the operations.