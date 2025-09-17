Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Punjab: Gurpreet Singh inspired by Masood Azhar tried to make bombs at home: NIA begins probe in twin blast case
Punjab: Gurpreet Singh inspired by Masood Azhar tried to make bombs at home: NIA begins probe in twin blast case

The Bathinda blasts left Gurpreet Singh and his father critically injured after explosives detonated inside their home. While the FIR cited explosive offences, the terrorist conspiracy angle emerged only later with NIA involvement.

NIA investigation begins into bathinda twin blasts, law student linked to masood azhar radicalisation
NIA probe into bathinda blasts after law student found inspired by masood azhar (Representational image created using Dall-E)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated an investigation into the Bathinda twin blasts that took place on 10th September at Jeeda village. Initially, Bathinda police started a probe in the matter and it was revealed that the accused, 19-year-old law student Gurpreet Singh, was a radicalised follower of Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar, chief of the banned terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. Bathinda police informed central agencies including the Intelligence Bureau and NIA about the matter, following which the NIA started the investigation.

Earlier this week, a deputy superintendent of police-level officer from the NIA’s Chandigarh office inspected the site. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal confirmed that the NIA had also briefly questioned the accused at AIIMS Bathinda, who is undergoing treatment for his injuries. Notably, the accused has not been formally arrested by the investigating agencies as he is still in hospital. His questioning will be resumed once he recovers, to uncover the full extent of his connections with extremist networks.

The twin blasts and their impact

On the morning of 10th September, Gurpreet Singh was seriously injured when explosives he was assembling inside his house detonated. The explosion caused significant damage to the property and led to his right hand being amputated. Later in the day, at around 4 PM, when his father tried to clean the room where the incident took place, a second explosion occurred and he sustained severe injuries. The police learnt of the incident only the next day after being alerted by the hospital treating Jagtar Singh.

Images of the room where blast happened. Source: Jagran

Furthermore, three minor blasts were reported on 14th September during operations by bomb disposal teams, who had to deploy robots to clear the site. Reports suggest that the chemicals Gurpreet was using were extremely unstable, causing blasts if moved from their place. The house has since been sealed and nearby residents were evacuated.

Masood Azhar connection and radicalisation angle

Investigators have confirmed that Gurpreet was deeply influenced by terrorist propaganda linked to Masood Azhar and JeM. His phone contained videos of Islamic radicals, detailed searches on assembling explosives, and contact numbers tied to senior Pakistani terrorists. He had also used a fake online ID to follow extremist content.

According to investigating officers, Gurpreet ordered explosive-making material online and was learning the process via videos. Intelligence inputs further indicate that he had booked train and bus tickets for travel to Jammu, which raised concerns that he intended to transport his crude explosives for a larger operation before the accidental blast cut his plan short.

SSP Kondal said in a statement that the accused had a history of psychiatric treatment at PGIMER Chandigarh, which his family had discontinued two years ago. Doctors had previously recommended constant supervision, but his condition was allegedly neglected.

What the FIR records

According to the FIR copy accessed by OpIndia, the police received specific information on 10th September while on patrol that Gurpreet Singh had collected explosive materials in his house. At around 5-6 AM, he triggered an explosion through negligence while attempting to make an explosive device, injuring himself and damaging his home. Later that day, at around 4 PM, his father was also injured in a second explosion while cleaning the site.

Source: Punjab Police

The FIR has been registered under Sections 3, 4, 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 (Amendment Act 2001), and Sections 287, 288, 326(f) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. As the FIR was registered on the same day, it did not initially include the terrorist conspiracy angle. Central agencies were later alerted after evidence of radicalisation and extremist links surfaced.

Authorities remain cautious

The SSP has stated that bomb disposal teams were still clearing the house before declaring it safe. Forensic findings on both the chemical residues and digital evidence from Gurpreet’s phone are awaited.

