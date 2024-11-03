24-year-old Fatima Khan detained over death threat to Yogi Adityanath

A 24 years old woman, named Fatima Khan, has been detained from Ulhasnagar in Thane area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, for sending death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As per the Police, the woman is mentally unstable. The woman also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology.

Earlier, On Saturday, November 2, a death threat was received by Mumbai Police against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Notably, Yogi Adityanath is also the Mahant (Head Priest) of the holy Gorakhnath temple.

The Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell received a call from an unknown number on Saturday. The caller threatened that Yogi Adityanath would face similar consequences as assassinated NCP leader Baba Siddique if he did not resign within 10 days.

Notably, on Saturday, 12th October, former Maharashtra minister and leader of Ajit Pawar’s NCP, Baba Siddique, was shot dead by three assailants possibly linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Mumbai.