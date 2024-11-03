On Saturday, November 2, a death threat was received by Mumbai Police against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Notably, Yogi Adityanath is also the Mahant (Head Priest) of the holy Gorakhnath temple.

The Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell received a call from an unknown number on Saturday, (November 2). The caller threatened that Yogi Adityanath would face similar consequences as assassinated NCP leader Baba Siddique if he did not resign within 10 days.

Following the threat against someone who is not only a politician, but a revered Hindu figure, security forces are on high alert. The Mumbai police are currently investigating the matter and are also attempting to locate the perpetrator of the death threat against Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath is one of the most powerful people in India because he governs the most populous state and is also the Mahant of Gorakhnath. A life threat against him has apparently seriously concerned the security forces.

Baba Siddique murder case

On Saturday, 12th October, former Maharashtra minister and leader of Ajit Pawar’s NCP, Baba Siddique, was shot dead by three assailants possibly linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Mumbai. He was shot in the chest and stomach. The 66-year-old politician was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place around 9:30 PM outside Siddique’s son and Maharashtra MLA Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East. At the time of the incident, Siddique was bursting firecrackers to celebrate Dussehra. Reportedly, three assailants emerged from a vehicle with covered faces. They opened fire at Siddique using a 9.9mm pistol and fired three rounds. One of the bullets struck Siddique in the chest, and he collapsed. One of the bullets hit the windscreen of his vehicle.

Baba Siddique was born on 13th September 1958 in Patna. He grew up in Mumbai. In 1977, he joined Congress and quickly rose through the ranks. In 1980, he became General Secretary of Bandra Taluka of the Bandra Youth Congress. In 1988, he became the president of Mumbai Youth Congress. In 1992, he was elected as a Municipal Councillor. He was shot dead by 3 shooters on October 12.