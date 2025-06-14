Absconding Nihang extremist releases video, justifying murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari

A video of absconding Nihang extremist Amritpal Singh Mehron, involved in the killing of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, has surfaced on social media on Friday (13th June).

In the viral video, Mehron confessed that the victim was murdered by two of his aides for ‘defaming Sikh values’ and ‘mocking the surname Kaur.’

He rationalised the killing of Kanchan Kumari by claiming that she posted ‘immoral and vulgar content’ on social media.

After the killing of Kanchan Kumari (aka Kamal), Amritpal Singh Mehron posted a video explaining the reason behind the act. He showed her obscene videos as evidence and warned other Instagram users posting such content saying they’ll face the same fate if they don’t stop. He… pic.twitter.com/y5tQrVz5iS — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 13, 2025

Amritpal Singh Mehron, who is currently on the run from law enforcement authorities, warned other social media creators against posting ‘objectionable content.’

He had previously threatened influencer Deepika Luthra, who is scared after the killing of Kanchan Kumari.

While speaking about the matter, Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal informed, “He (Mehron) was not found at his house, but multiple raids are being conducted. The fresh video and the threats that he has issued are also under investigation.”

Amritpal Singh Mehron had earlier contested elections in 2022 on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket, and runs a radical outfit ‘Quam De Rakhe.’ He was also involved in an ‘attempt to murder’ case.