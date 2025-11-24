On Wednesday (19th November), the Muhammad Yunus-led regime in Bangladesh arrested prominent Baul singer Abul Sarkar on allegations of ‘blasphemy.’

According to reports, Sarkar was accused of making ‘derogatory remarks’ against Islam and Allah during the course of a musical performance. He was produced in court on Thursday and thereafter remanded to jail.

A police complaint was filed against the Baul singer by one Mufti Mohammed Abdullah. He accused Abul Sarkar of disrupting communal harmony and committing blasphemy during his performance at the Khala Pagli fair on 4th November.

A Manikganj court has ordered Baul singer Abul Sarkar to be sent to jail in a case filed on charges of hurting religious sentiments, according to media reports.



Soon after his arrest, violent Muslim mobs operating under the banner of ‘Tawhidi Janata‘ and ‘Alems-Ulama’ begun hounding Abul Sarkar outside the premises of the court.

They demanded strict punishment against the Baul singer. As per the victim’s assistant Raju Sarkar, Muslim extremists cropped video of his original remarks to portray him as anti-Islam.

He claimed that Abul Sarkar had posed a question to a fellow Baul singer and spoke extensively against religious fundamentalism. However, extremists quoted him out of context to falsely accuse Sarkar of ‘blasphemy.’

In Manikganj, the followers of Abul Sarkar Boyati were attacked in this way by Towhid Janata alias Militant Qawmi Madrasa. The political rise of militants in the 24th revolution. Save the country by highlighting these internationally.

On Sunday (23rd November), violent Muslim mobs attacked the followers of Abul Sarkar with sticks and bricks after they held protests demanding the release of the Baul singer.

The incident occured in Manikganj town in Dhaka Division of Bangladesh. A total of 4 people were injured during the attacks.

Manikganj Additional SP (Crime and Operations) Md Abdullah Al Mamun informed, “One group was demanding his punishment, another demanding his release. A section of the Tawhidi Janata attacked the supporters. We intervened immediately.”

Videos of violence have now surfaced on social media. In one such video, Muslim mobs were heard calling for the slaughter of Bauls.

Chants of ‘একটা দুইটা বাউল ধর, ধইরা ধইরা জবাই কর (Pick one Baul at a time and slaughter them)’ rocked through the streets of Manikganj.

For the unversed, Baul singers represent one of the oldest and distinctive cultural traditions in Bangladesh. However, they are now living in fear under Yunus regime.

OpIndia had previously reported how blasphemy is being weaponised in Bangladesh to persecute Hindus and other religious and ethnic minorities. The Islamic Republic is witnessing a concerted campaign to ban ‘haram’ music.