Adani group cuts electricity supply to Bangladesh by half, energy crisis worsens under Yunus govt

Starting Thursday (31st October), Adani Power Jharkhand Limited (APJL) cut down electricity supply to Bangladesh by more than 50% over pending, unpaid dues.

According to Power Grid Bangladesh, the electricity output had reduced from 1496 MW to about 700 MW. This has worsened the energy shortfall in the Islamic Republic by over 1600 MW on Thursday.

Before cutting down on electricity supply to Bangladesh, APJL asked the Power Development Board (PDB) of Bangladesh to clear outstanding payments by Wednesday (30th October). To this effect, a letter was sent by the Adani Group to Bangladesh’s power secretary.

APJL had stated, “PDB has neither provided LC (Letter of Credit) for an amount of $170.03 million from Bangladesh Krishi Bank nor cleared the outstanding amount of $846 million.”

“(We) shall be constrained to take remedial action under the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) by suspending power supply on October 31,” it had warned in its letter. The Adani group had earlier extended the suspension deadline from 20th October to 30th October.