Friday, May 30, 2025
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka Film Chamber of Commerce bans release of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life over his...
EntertainmentNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce bans release of Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life over his comments on Kannada language

KFCC said that Kamal Haasan has not issued an apology yet for hurting the sentiments of Kannada people during his promotional event in Chennai.

ANI

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has banned the release of Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life over the actor’s controversial remark about the Kannada language during the audio launch of his movie in Chennai last week.

During the media interaction in Bengaluru on Friday, Sa Ra Govindu, representative of KFCC, said that they have decided to ban the release of Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Thug Life’ in Karnataka as they stand firm with Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada organisations for their demands of halting the release of the film until the actor issues a pubic apology.

The KFCC representative said that Kamal Haasan has not issued an apology yet for hurting the sentiments of Kannada people during his promotional event in Chennai.

He said, “When there is pressure, I have to do. Even Karnataka Rakshana Vedike were present; whatever they say, we should do it. Even they would speak about it. Definitely, there is no ‘Sorry’ term being specified anywhere by Kamal Hassan. We will surely not release the film. We (KFCC) will stand with Rakshina Vedike and other Kannada organisations.”

Kamal Haasan and his movie ‘Thug Life’ came under the radar of controversy in Karnataka after the actor reportedly stated that “Kannada is born out of Tamil” during a promotional event in Chennai.

Following it, the protests were held near the INOX cinema hall in Karnataka’s Belagavi against Kamal Haasan. The protests were organised by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike organisation, which expressed its anger and demanded the actor’s apology over the issue.

On Wednesday, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised Kamal Haasan following his reported remark about the Kannada language, stating that he was not aware of the “long-standing” history of the language.

“Kannada has a long-standing history. Poor Kamal Haasan, he is unaware of it,” the Karnataka CM said.

Congress MLA from Karnataka Rizwan Arshad expressed his disappointment over Haasan’s remark, calling it unfortunate and questioning the necessity of such a debate at a time when national unity is paramount.

“What kind of a debate is this? The Kannada language has a history of thousands of years… Kannada and Tamil are ancient languages and part of our country’s foundation… Is this debate necessary at a time when all of us have to be united? … I did not expect Kamal Haasan to make such a statement. It is unfortunate,” Arshad said.

‘Thug Life’ is directed by Mani Ratnam and stars Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR in the lead roles.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus deletes tweet blaming OpIndia for exposing anti-Hindu attacks in Jessore, after his blatant whitewashing of Islamist violence gets exposed

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammad Yunus, who came to power through a US-backed regime changed operation, tried to downplay the collective punishment meted out to the Hindu community by Muslim mobs as the result of 'anger and retaliation' and not 'targeted communal hostility.'
News Reports

Darbhanga: Road constructed with BJP MP’s funds, after 2 months, District Council sanctions lakhs for the same: Has corruption of Prashant Kishor’s ‘Jan Suraj’...

OpIndia Staff -
In Darbhanga, Bihar, a road was constructed in March 2024 at a cost of ₹11 lakh. After 2 months, strangely, ₹6 lakh was again sanctioned in the name of the construction of the same road.

ANI vs Mohak Mangal: The YouTuber agrees to edit video to remove defamatory content, Delhi HC accepts plea to retain amended video and not...

Congress leaders attack Shashi Tharoor for highlighting India’s change in approach in tackling Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, Tharoor hits back

‘Troublemakers’, ‘Radical elements’: Inside Donald Trump’s war on foreign students in the US, and how it will adversely affect thousands of Indian youngsters

As US Trade Court blocks most of Trump tariffs, here is how the US president lied about using tariffs to broker India-Pakistan ceasefire to...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

What is ‘Operation Shield’, where will it be carried out, what will it entail: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim man Mubarak Mansuri pretended to be Hindu tantrik and sexually exploited dozens of Hindu women in the name of occult practices,...

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Newly converted Christian man damages under-construction Hanuman temple in Raigarh using JCB

OpIndia Staff -

Putting Khalistan flag outside the house, not paying rent, not paying for utilities: How Khalistani tenants have made life hell for their landlord in...

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus deletes tweet blaming OpIndia for exposing anti-Hindu attacks in Jessore, after his blatant whitewashing of Islamist violence gets exposed

OpIndia Staff -

Darbhanga: Road constructed with BJP MP’s funds, after 2 months, District Council sanctions lakhs for the same: Has corruption of Prashant Kishor’s ‘Jan Suraj’...

OpIndia Staff -

Islamists abuse, assault, dox and even rape Muslim girls in the name of alleged “Bhagwa Love Trap”: OpIndia investigates 1000+ victims

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Mamata Banerjee attacks Modi govt for stopping PM Awas Yojana funds over corruption in the state, says she rejected Ayushman Bharat because she doesn’t...

Shraddha Pandey -

160 illegal immigrants being deported from Delhi to Bangladesh, to be flown to Tripura and then sent to Bangladesh border by road

ANI -

After Chinese propaganda that Indonesia was cancelling deal for 42 Rafale jets over Pakistani claim of shooting down Indian jet, Indonesian govt signs agreement...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com