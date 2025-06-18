Ahmedabad air crash: Right engine was overhauled three months ago, aircraft was due for a major check in December

In a harrowing tragedy that has shaken India’s aviation sector, Air India’s nearly 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, killing nearly 270 people. The aircraft’s right engine had been overhauled just three months ago, and the plane was due for a major check in December, raising serious questions about what went wrong, Business Today TV reported.

Flight AI 171 plunged into a medical hostel in Meghani Nagar minutes after departing, leaving only one survivor—a British national. This is India’s worst aviation disaster in over a decade and is set to become one of the most expensive, with insurance claims estimated at ₹3,000 crore. Interestingly, the aircraft’s insurance cover was raised from ₹750 crore to ₹850 crore just two months before the crash.

Following a DGCA directive, Air India has begun safety inspections across its Dreamliner fleet, completing checks on nine out of 33 aircraft so far. The airline warns of possible delays due to these extended inspections.

Tata Sons has announced ₹1 crore in compensation for each deceased passenger, with an additional ₹25 lakh from Air India, as families grapple with devastating loss.