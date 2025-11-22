Who was Wing Commander Namansh Syal, the IAF pilot martyred during the Tejas fighter jet crash in Dubai

Wing Commander Namansh Syal, a pilot of the Indian Air Force, was killed in action after his Tejas fighter jet crashed during a flying display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday (21st November).

The accident occured around 2:10 pm local time. The aircraft involved was a single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Videos shared online and accounts from eyewitnesses showed the jet losing control during the manoeuvre and hitting the ground moments later.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound sorrow, saying the nation had lost a courageous and dedicated pilot. He said Wing Commander Syal’s bravery and unwavering commitment to the nation would always be remembered and extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

दुबई एयर शो में हुए तेजस विमान हादसे में हिमाचल प्रदेश के कांगड़ा ज़िला के वीर सपूत नमन स्याल जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद और हृदयविदारक है।



देश ने एक बहादुर, कर्तव्यनिष्ठ और साहसी पायलट खो दिया है।



शोकाकुल परिवारजनों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएँ प्रकट करता हूँ।



वीर सपूत… pic.twitter.com/lfX1yinf4Q — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) November 21, 2025

“The nation has lost a brave, dutiful, and courageous pilot. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“I pay heartfelt tribute to the indomitable bravery, dedication to duty, and commitment to national service of my brave son,” Sukhu added.

Who was Wing Commander Namansh Syal?

Wing Commander Syal was 34 years old and belonged to Patiyalkar village in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh. He is survived by his wife, an officer in the Indian Air Force, their six-year-old daughter, and his parents. Syal studied at Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira in Hamirpur district, which has produced many officers for the armed forces.

His father, Jagarnath Syal, earlier served in the Indian Army’s Medical Corps and later worked in the education department, eventually retiring as a school principal.

According to family members, his parents were at the Sulur Air Force Station in Tamil Nadu when they received the news of the crash. His wife, who is undergoing a professional course, is currently posted in Kolkata. Relatives say the entire village is in deep grief, remembering Syal as a disciplined and humble person who was about to receive a promotion in the Air Force.

This incident follows the March 2024 crash of another Tejas near Jaisalmer during a training sortie, where the pilot had managed to eject safely.

How did the crash occur

A video of the accident shows that the Tejas jet failed to pull out of a negative-G manoeuvre performed at a very low altitude. This type of manoeuvre is usually a highlight of Tejas demonstration flights. Although the aircraft briefly stabilised with its wings level, its downward speed was already too high for recovery. The jet crashed into the ground seconds later, and the pilot did not eject.

The Indian Air Force and event officials are expected to investigate the crash to understand what went wrong during the aerobatic sequence.