The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed an application seeking to refer to ‘Shahi Idgah Mosque’ as ‘disputed structure’ in all future proceedings related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi case in the court. A bench of Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra said that the application was being dismissed “at this stage”.

The plea was filed by advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, and application was supported by several other parties involved in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case. The High Court is hearing a total of 18 suites clubbed together seeking to remove alleged illegal encroachments from the Shahi Idgah Masjid in the premises of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

The suits were originally filed before the Mathura Court, but the Allahabad High Court transferred the cases to itself in May 2023 and later clubbed them together. The Idgah committee had opposed this decision, but the Supreme Court had rejected the challenge.

The original suit filed in the Mathura court sought the removal of the mosque said to have been built in 1669-70 on the orders of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple, near the birthplace of Lord Krishna.