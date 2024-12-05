Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 ‘The Rule’ releases worldwide with record screenings, stampede in Hyderabad kills woman

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 ‘The Rule’ has been released finally amid unprecedented advanced bookings and screenings. The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa ‘The Rise’ was much-anticipated pan-India. The movie’s fandom had surpassed the language barriers, making it a smashing hit all over India and among the Indian diaspora globally.

As per reports, Pushpa 2 has already earned Rs 73 crores from advanced tickets, crossing the record held by blockbusters like Baahubali 2, Jawan, and RRR. The movie is well expected to cross Rs 1000 crores in collections.

The makers of Pushpa 2 have promoted the movie pan-India, with a mega trailer-release event in Patna and other promotional events in Mumbai, Kochi, Hyderabad and Chennai.

As per reports, a woman died and her son was critically injured in a stampede during the screening of the movie.

Allu Arjun had bagged the National Award for the best actor for the movie Pushpa ‘The Rise’. In the story, he plays the role of a poor coolie, Pushpa Raj, who is insulted all his life as the bastard son of a rich man, and eventually rises as a red sandalwood smuggler. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Srivalli, his wife and Fahad Fasil plays the role of a police officer chasing Pushpa.