Another Tamil Nadu village claimed by Waqf Board, 150 families get eviction notice from Dargah

In Vellore, Tamil Nadu, an entire village has been claimed as Waqf property by the state Waqf Board. As per a report in India Today, around 150 families in the Kottukollai village in the Anaikattu Taluk have received eviction notices from the Waqf Board.

On 15 April, the distressed villagers rallied to the district collector’s office, seeking urgent intervention from the administration.

The notice, sent by Syed Ali Sultan Shah, states that the Kottukollai village land belongs to the local Dargah and all families should vacate the land immediately, the India Today report stated.

The families have been living on that land for four generations. Many villagers also possess government-issued documents for their land.

Land under survey number 330/1 has been declared as Waqf Land. The administration should offer clarity and offer patta to the villagers to assure them of their right of residence and livelihood, Hindu Munnani leader Mahesh stated to the media.