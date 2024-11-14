Asaduddin Owaisi mocks police notice, uses his brother’s ’15 minutes’ hate speech as a joke to instigate crowd in Maharashtra

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was seen mocking a notice sent to him while using his brother’s past hate speech as a joke. While addressing a rally in Solapur, Maharashtra on Wednesday, 13 November, he was served a notice regarding the time limit for the public event by the local administration.

Owaisi deliberately took a pause and started reading the notice on the state itself. He addressed the crowd, stating that he has received the notice, and then pretended to check the time left for the event.

Taking a dramatic pause, he then announced to the crowd that “there are still 15 minutes left”. The gathered crowd erupted in ecstatic laughter after that.

The Owaisi brothers seem to be taking pride in a hateful statement that alludes to large-scale violence against Hindus.

Owaisi’s ’15 minutes’ was a reference to the infamous hate speech made by his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi in 2012. Akbaruddin Owaisi had then taken jibes at Hindu Gods and Goddesses while making an open challenge to Hindus for their survival if the police were to be removed for 15 minutes.

On 6th November, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi alluded to his own incendiary “remove police for 15 minutes” remarks made in 2012 while addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously known as Aurangabad).