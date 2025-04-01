Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma condemns Md Yunus’ statement on Northeast Indian states, says robust connectivity needed in those areas

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has responded to the statement by Mohammad Yunus, the chief of the interim government in Bangladesh, regarding the geographical vulnerability of Northeast Indian states.

Yunus had claimed that Bangladesh is the guardian of ocean access for these states, and these states, landlocked and wit limited connectivity, should be used as an extension of China’s economy.

“The statement made by Md Younis of Bangladesh’s so-called interim Government referring to the seven sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access is offensive and strongly condemnable. This remark underscores the persistent vulnerability narrative associated with India’s strategic “Chicken’s Neck” corridor”, Sarma posted.

He added, “Historically, even internal elements within India have dangerously suggested severing this critical passageway to isolate the Northeast from the mainland physically.”

The Assam CM further emphasised that a robust railway and road network both underneath and around the Chicken’s Neck corridor, in addition to developing alternative routes that bypass this narrow strip, is strategically crucial and should be prioritised, despite the significant engineering challenges.

Sarma added that Yunus’ statement must not be taken lightly by India