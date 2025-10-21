18 illegals sent back to ‘territory of invaders’: ‘Diwali is when good defeats evil’, says Himanta Biswa Sarma as Operation Push Back gathers steam

On the 20th of October 2025, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the ‘push back’ of 18 illegal migrants to their home territory.

“Just like Kohli’s iconic Straight Drive, we are also executing PUSHBACKS straight back to the territory of illegal infiltrators. 18 such pitch invaders have been pushed back early this morning from Sribhumi. Diwali is really the time when the good defeats the evil”, Himanta tweeted.

Just like Kohli's iconic Straight Drive, we are also executing PUSHBACKS straight back to the territory of illegal infiltrators.



1️⃣8️⃣ such pitch invaders have been pushed back early this morning from Sribhumi.



Diwali is really the time when the good defeats the evil. pic.twitter.com/siLihs1Ved — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 20, 2025

What is Operation Push-back

The Indian government has devised a new strategy to get rid of Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas who are caught red-handed at the Eastern border as well as living in India illegally for several years.

Instead of going through the hassle of handing them over to the police, registering a FIR, producing them before the court, continuing trials for years and then sending them back through established protocols, the Indian security forces are now increasingly pushing-back the infiltrators to the other side almost instantenously.

‘Operation Push-back’ has been in motion since April 2025. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying –

“Infiltration is a big issue. We have now decided we will not go through the legal process. Earlier, decision was to arrest a person and then bring him to the Indian legal system… Earlier also we used to arrest 1,000-1,500 foreigners…they must be sent to jail and then they are produced before a court of law. Now, we have decided that we will not bring them inside the country, we will push them. This pushing back is a new phenomenon. Every year, 5,000 people enter the country and because of pushback this number will become minimise now.”

In cases where Bangladeshis are nabbed from different cities of India (far from the Eastern borders), they are first flown to either Tripura, Assam or West Bengal and then pushed over to Bangladeshi side.