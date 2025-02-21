Baba Siddiqui murder accused Zeeshan Akhtar flees India: Releases video thanking Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti for helping him escape

Baba Siddiqui murder accused Zeeshan Khan has reportedly fled the country with the help of Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti. The information came out after Khan released a video thanking Bhatti for helping him escape from India. In the video, Khan said that he was falsely implicated in the Baba Siddiqui murder case and that Bhatti his ‘big brother’ helped him apply for asylum in a country far away from Asia.

“I have been falsely implicated in the Baba Siddiqui case, and Shahzad Bhatti helped me escape from India,” he said.

Zeeshan further added, “Shahzad Bhatti is like an elder brother to me; he protects us. He secured asylum far from an Asian country far from India.” He also issued warnings to his enemies.

Shehzad Bhatti also posted a video on Instagram confirming that he helped Zeeshan Khan in escaping. Mumbai Police had prepared a list in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui which included the name of Zeeshan Khan. The Police have arrested 27 accused in the case so far while 3 accused including Zeeshan Khan are on the run.