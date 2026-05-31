On Saturday (30th May), Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee was egged and heckled by angry locals in Sonarpur in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The nephew of Mamata Banerjee, who had threatened BJP workers with post-poll violence before the election result, was seen wearing a helmet to brave incoming eggs from the public.

Trinamool Congress supremo, who built her career on street drama and political theatrics, created a hullabaloo at the Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata after the facility refused to admit Abhishek Banerjee. As a matter of fact, doctors had ruled out any serious sign of physical injury. They informed that the TMC leader was fully conscious, oriented and had only minor bruises on his chest.

There is no serious physical sign of injury except for bruises on the chest. Patient is talking and is full conscious and oriented. Hence, the patient does no require any admission: Belle Vue Hospital https://t.co/TVD35kEFoa — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

Mamata Banerjee and TMC attempted to capitalise on the incident by first dubbing the angry locals as ‘BJP-backed miscreants’ and claiming that ‘rulers became killers.’

RULERS BECAME KILLERS- shame on you BJP https://t.co/DHNsnDAc9a — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 30, 2026

Thereafter, the TMC supremo made an outrageous remark that Abhishek Banerjee could have been killed by eggs if he did not wear a helmet. “One local guy gave a helmet to him or else he would have been spot dead.” She also peddled conspiracy theories about the BJP government in Bengal not allowing a private hospital to admit her nephew with no serious injuries.

"Abhishek Banerjee would have been spot dead": Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/OS95EWehUy — The Edge News (@TheEdgeNewsIN) May 30, 2026

What Mamata Banerjee said about 2021 post-poll violence

While Mamata Banerjee is busy portraying this stray case of outburst of public resentment against her corrupt nephew as a ‘big incident’, the TMC supremo had, in fact, downplayed the 2021 post-poll violence in Bengal as ‘choto choto ghotona.’

For the unversed, more than a dozen BJP workers were killed, women were raped, and thousands had to suffer exodus at the hands of Trinamool Congress goons following the 2021 Vidhan Sabha election.

But these atrocities and the outbreak of targeted political violence against rival party workers appeared trivial to Mamata Banerjee. She suggested that those were ‘small-time incidents’ that supposedly occurred everywhere after elections.

In April 2023, she had claimed, “Koyekta choto choto ghotona ghote chilo election er por, samanno ghote thake sob jaigai (Some small-time incidents took place after elections. These happen all the time at other places).”

She also lamented how the Centre sent several fact-finding teams to the State, which had supposedly led to the ‘arrest’ of several TMC workers in false cases. “If something happens in Bengal, then, it does not mean that the government is responsible,” Mamata Banerjee refused to showcase accountability.

“Some incidents happened small-small (after elections) but the Centre sent all the teams (from Delhi). They arrested all of our boys and girls through agencies such as CBI, ED and Commissions,” Mamata Banerjee brazened out.

Back in 2021, she attempted to rationalise the post-poll violence by TMC goons as retribution for alleged torture by BJP and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

“Bengal is a peace-loving place. During the elections, there has been some heat and dust and calm. The BJP did a lot of torture, also the CAPF,” she had said while making a token appeal for ‘calm’.