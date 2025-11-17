Bangladesh under lockdown ahead of final ICT verdict on former PM Sheikh Hasina, extremists carry out crude bomb attacks: Details

Bangladesh is facing a tense situation after a series of late-night explosions and growing unrest on Sunday, 16th November, as the country waits for a major court decision that could change its political future. The unrest intensified just hours before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) was scheduled to announce its verdict in a major case against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. If convicted on charges of crimes against humanity. Hasina could face the death penalty.

The verdict comes more than a year after the violent protest in July last year that brought her 15-year rule to an end in August 2024. Hasina has been living in India since her ouster and was tried in absentia.

Hasina calls on supporters to defy ban and continue the protests

Late on Sunday night, the Awami League posted an emotional audio message from Hasina on its official Facebook page. In the message, she urged party workers not to back down despite the government’s ban on rallies.

“There is nothing to fear. I am alive and will continue to support the people of the country,” she said. She praised Awami League supporters for taking to the streets earlier and asked them to continue their demonstrations on Monday.

Hasina also criticised the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, accusing it of plotting her removal and targeting Awami League members. She said party workers had been attacked, stopped from entering schools, and denied basic rights.

“We have called for a protest,” she said. “I hope the people of Bangladesh will join this program and show these usurers, murderers and militants that the Awami League cannot be erased. This party is rooted deeply in the soil of the people.”

Awami League announces shutdown as verdict nears

The Awami League declared a nationwide shutdown for Monday, calling the trial politically motivated. Hasina claimed that the charges against her were fabricated and that the ICT had violated the 1973 law used to prosecute war crimes. She dismissed the tribunal as a “kangaroo court” and accused Yunus of seizing power illegally.

“You know the charges by the Chief Prosecutor are false,” she said, insisting that she did not order any killings during the July unrest. Instead, she alleged that supporters of Muhammad Yunus carried out the violence to frame her government.

Former PM faces severe penalties under the ICT law

Under the ICT law, Hasina can only appeal the verdict if she returns to Bangladesh and gets arrested, or if she surrenders within 30 days of the judgment. Prosecutors have announced that parts of the verdict will be broadcast live on state-run BTV and streamed online.

Interim government adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said the court’s judgment will be carried out “no matter what the outcome is.” With tensions already high, security forces across the country have been placed on maximum alert.

Hasina’s son and political adviser, Sajeeb Wazed, has warned that Awami League supporters may disrupt the upcoming February elections if the party remains banned from contesting.

Explosions and arson spread panic across Dhaka

For three days, Dhaka has witnessed crude bomb blasts and arson attacks, adding to worries that the verdict could trigger further unrest. Bangladesh has a history of political violence, and the latest incidents suggest the situation could escalate.

On Sunday night, two crude bombs went off outside the home of interim government adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan. Another explosion occurred in the busy Karwan Bazar area. Though no injuries were reported, the blasts created fear among residents.

Police also reported multiple cases of arson, including fires set to parked buses and even a waste-dumping area inside a police station compound.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali issued a strict warning, saying officers could fire on anyone engaging in violent acts. “Anyone who sets a bus on fire or throws crude bombs with the intent to kill should be shot. Our law clearly allows this,” he said.

Capital under tight security as attacks continue

Since 10th November, early-morning explosions have become frequent in the capital. Some targets included the headquarters of Grameen Bank in Mirpur and several of its branches.

The government responded by putting Dhaka under a massive security lockdown. Raids by police and paramilitary forces were carried out in several neighbourhoods, and a “shoot-at-sight” order was issued against anyone involved in arson or attacks on police or civilians.

Authorities fear the tense situation could be used by extremist groups or political factions to provoke even more violence.

How Sheikh Hasina was removed from power

The protests against government actions that eventually forced Hasina out of office started in July 2024, when people launched large-scale demonstrations against government actions. The situation quickly escalated into widespread violence. On 5th August 2024, after weeks of clashes that left hundreds dead, the military forced Hasina to leave the country.

The interim government took over and declared parliamentary elections for February 2025. But the Awami League says elections under the ban will not be free and fair. It claims thousands of its workers have been arrested across Bangladesh in the past one year.

There is still no agreement on how many people were killed during last year’s uprising. A United Nations report released in February estimated that up to 1,400 people might have died. The interim government’s health adviser put the toll at more than 800, with nearly 14,000 injured. Hasina rejected both figures, calling for an independent international investigation into the deaths and injuries.