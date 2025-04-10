The Islami Andolon Bangladesh on Thursday submitted its reform recommendations to the National Consensus Commission formed to consider and adopt the recommendations submitted by six commissions for various reforms in the country. In a major demand, IAB demanded the implementation of Sharia law in Bangladesh.

Islami Andolon Bangladesh has also demanded changing the official name of the country to “People’s Welfare State of Bangladesh” from the current name “People’s Republic of Bangladesh”. The suggestions were submitted to Commission’s Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz at the National Consensus Commission office in the National Parliament Building on Thursday afternoon.

Islami Andolon Bangladesh has outlined four core proposals in its suggestions:self-purification, accountability, Sharia law, and proportional representation. The party stated that it agreed with 145 out of the 182 recommendations made by the National Consensus Commission.

However, it disagreed with 26 proposals, and made 41 new proposals, along with the four fundamental amendments.

Stressing on the importance of Islamic law, Presidium Member Ashraf Ali Akon said, “Sharia law is highly effective in eradicating wrongdoing and upholding virtue. Even the BNP agrees with the implementation of Sharia law and has assured us that they will not enact any anti-Sharia legislation.”

National Consensus Commission has been holding discussions with various parties over recommendations made by six commissions in the fields of Constitutional Reform, Public Administration Reform, Police Reform, Election Reform, Judiciary Reform and Anti-Corruption Reform.

Islami Andolan is the seventh party to meet the commission to review the recommendations. After six different panels submitted their recommendations, the National Consensus Commission led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus asked 38 political parties to submit their feedback.

The commission aims to complete the discussions ahead of the parliamentary elections.