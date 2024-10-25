Friday, October 25, 2024

Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist attack on Indian Army vehicle, 2 soldiers and 2 civilian porters killed

In the Baramulla area of Jammu and Kashmir, armed terrorists launched an attack on a vehicle of the Indian Army, killing 2 soldiers and 2 civilian porters that were accompanying them. The civilian porters were Baramulla locals, as per reports. One soldier and another civilian porter were injured in the attack and currently undergoing treatment. The incident occurred on October 24.

As per reports, the Army has launched a search operation looking for the terrorists responsible for the attack.

On the same day, terrorists opened fire at a laborer in the Batgund Tral area in the Pulwama district. The injured construction worker has been identified as Pritam Singh of Uttar Pradesh.

Just days back, on October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were shot dead by terrorists at a tunnel construction site of the Srinagar-Leh Highway, in the Ganderbal area.

