Barmer farmer’s ‘Aalu se Sona’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi leaves PM Modi in splits: Watch

A farmer from Barmer drew laughs and applause during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with beneficiaries of the PM-KUSUM scheme in Banswara, Rajasthan, when he took a jibe at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s infamous “Aalu se Sona” remark. Lauding the Modi government’s policies, the farmer said he was no longer just an “Annadata”(provider of food) but had also become an “Urjadata” (provider of energy) thanks to solar initiatives.

“Our land today is giving us returns in gold. Someone had promised ‘Aalu se Sona niklega’ (potatoes will turn into gold), but nothing of that sort happened,” the farmer quipped, prompting PM Modi to break into laughter.

From ‘Aalu se Sona’ to ‘Annadata se Urjadata’: Barmer farmer’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi left PM Modi in splits.



The witty remark underscored the contrast between Modi’s push for practical renewable energy solutions and Gandhi’s oft-ridiculed, unrealistic promises. The event, held on September 25, 2025, coincided with Modi’s inauguration of development projects worth over ₹1.22 lakh crore, including major infrastructure and energy initiatives, reinforcing his government’s narrative of growth and delivery while spotlighting the opposition’s credibility gap.