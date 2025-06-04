What should have been a euphoric moment in Bengaluru’s history turned into a grim spectacle of mismanagement and tragedy. At least 11 people lost their lives and dozens more were injured in a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) celebrated their first-ever IPL title after 18 long years. The celebration quickly descended into chaos, laying bare the abject failure of crowd control by the Congress-led Karnataka government.

The tragedy occurred during the culmination of RCB’s much-anticipated victory parade, which had drawn tens of thousands of fans. Eyewitness accounts and viral videos show uncontrolled crowds, bottlenecked entry points, and a visibly underprepared security apparatus. What was planned as a moment of pride for the city ended as a black mark on the administration’s record.

Sadly, the joyous roar of the RCB parade was shattered as a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium left 11 people dead and over 20 injured. What should have been a day of victory and cheer turned into heartbreak — a painful reminder of the need for better crowd management.

This disaster becomes even more jarring when compared with the seamlessly managed victory parade held in Mumbai last year, after Team India returned home victorious from the T20 World Cup hosted in the US and Caribbean Islands. In that instance, Mumbai Police worked closely with city officials to execute an open bus parade for the Indian team, where players displayed the World Cup trophy to a crowd that flooded the iconic Marine Drive—also known as the Queen’s Necklace.

How NDA govt in Maharashtra efficiently managed Mumbai’s victory parade after T20 World Cup

Images from the Mumbai parade had gone viral across social media: a sea of fans stretching from Nariman Point to Chowpatty, cheering from roads, balconies, and rooftops, with not a single major incident reported. The successful event was a testament to the foresight, discipline, and coordination under the Eknath Shinde-led NDA government in Maharashtra.

Photos of Team India T20 World Cup Victory Parade Celebrations at Marine Drive Mumbai showed massive crowds celebrating peacefully without incident.

In contrast, Siddaramaiah’s Congress government in Karnataka has faced a barrage of criticism—not just for this tragedy, but for an ongoing pattern of administrative lethargy and poor urban planning in Bengaluru. Whether it is pothole-ridden roads, mismanaged festivals, or civic apathy, the government appears perpetually caught on the back foot.

Allu Arjun Arrested in Separate Stampede Incident

Worryingly, the RCB stampede is not an isolated incident. Just months earlier, Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the death of a fan during a stampede at a screening of his latest film, Pushpa 2, in Hyderabad, Telangana. The event, meant to be a grand premiere, lacked basic crowd control mechanisms. The tragic outcome—another young life lost—further highlights the disturbing trend of authorities failing to anticipate and manage crowd behaviourduring high-profile public events in the state.

The RCB stampede was not a natural disaster. It was a man-made failure—the result of complacency, poor planning, and an apparent disconnect between the enthusiasm of the people and the preparedness of the administration. Unlike Mumbai, no open bus parade was planned in Bengaluru, yet even a stationary stadium event led to fatalities—underscoring how ill-equipped the Congress government was to handle public enthusiasm.

Mere condolence statements and compensation cheques are not enough. There must be accountability. A high-level probe is essential, and if the findings point to lapses in coordination or failure to follow protocol, those responsible—regardless of rank—must be held to account.

India is a country where cricket celebrations are predictable spectacles. That makes tragedies like this inexcusable.

What happened in Bengaluru wasn’t a one-off mishap. It was symptomatic of governance that collapses under pressure, unlike the capable handling seen in other states. The difference is not in the crowd—it is in the government.