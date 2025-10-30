A 24-year-old food delivery agent was killed after a Kalaripayattu martial arts master and his spouse crashed their vehicle into his scooter, on 25th October, in Bengaluru. They intentiontionally killed the delivery agent Darshan because of a minor damage to their vehicle in an earlier collission with the delivery agent’s scooter. Another person riding pillion with Darshan was injured in the attack.

Police have arrested the 32-year-old Manoj Kumar (32), a martial arts trainer from Kerala and his 30-year-old wife Aarati Sharma who is a Jammu & Kashmir native. They have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. The pair has been married for five years and lives in the city.

CCTV footage from the incident which happened at Nataraja Layout showed that the couple purposefully crashed their car into the victim’s scooter after a small brush. Darshan, a Kembattalli native and bachelor, is survived by his sister and parents.

According to the investigations, the car’s right rearview mirror was slightly damaged when the scooter collided with it at around 9 pm. After apologising, Darshan and his pillion passenger hurried off to a customer’s location. However, Manoj Kumar’s anger was not calmed even after the apology. He chased him and then hit the scooter, killing him. He then fled from the scene.

When will people learn that humanity matters more than ego?

A mirror can be replaced. A life cannot.

Is a Poor Man’s Life Worth Nothing?



In yet another shocking display of arrogance and inhumanity, a delivery agent lost his life in a horrifying road rage incident in Bengaluru. A… pic.twitter.com/1tns42xRvp — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) October 29, 2025

“Losing control of himself, he took a U-turn and chased Darshan’s scooter. In a few minutes, he spotted Darshan. Pressing the accelerator, Kumar rammed the car into Darshan’s scooter from behind and sped away. Both Darshan and Varun fell onto the road,” disclosed a police officer, reported The Times of India.

When locals noticed the two young people wailing in agony, they took them to a hospital but the doctors pronounced Darshan dead. The JP Nagar traffic police received a hit-and-run report from Darshan’s sister against an unidentified driver. After that, CCTV footage was gathered from the accident scene by a squad of JP Nagar traffic cops. The footage revealed that it was not a case of simple accident, but murder.

The couple returned to the spot after hitting a biker to clean up evidence wearing masks.

Police traced them later using CCTV footage. Shocking and inhuman! Capital punishment is a must! pic.twitter.com/C35Rt4Lgfb — Shilpa (@shilpa_cn) October 29, 2025

A senior traffic police officer stated, “To our horror, we discovered that it was not an accident but an intentional act of dashing into Darshan’s scooter from behind. The driver suddenly veered to the left, dashed into the vehicle, and sped away, suggesting it was intentional.” A fresh murder case was filed after the Puttenahalli police were notified.

According to CCTV evidence, the duo returned to the scene at approximately 9:40 pm and parked their four-wheeler a short distance away. A top cop mentioned, “The couple, wearing masks, was seen collecting parts of the car that had come off while ramming the scooter. The couple then drove back and this time, their faces were clearly visible.”

Deputy commissioner of police (South), Lokesh Jagalasar revealed that the culprits confessed to the crime. Kumar claimed that he was by himself when he rammed Darshan, according to another investigating officer and added that his wife simply went with him to pick up the car’s damaged pieces. “However, we will examine his claim. As of now, we have arrested both on murder charges,” he highlighted.

According to the police investigation, CCTV cameras captured the couple’s faces when they returned to the site to retrieve the parts that hadbeen removed due to the impact.