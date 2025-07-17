Bihar ADG says murder cases happen mostly in April-May-June because people have free time, ‘they get busy farming in Monsoon so crime rate drops’

Kundan Krishnan, the ADG of Bihar, has stated that more murder cases are reported in the state in the months of April, May and June, and this has been a pattern for years.

“People are free in that time. They have nothing to do. When the Monsoon season starts, people get busy in farming activities and crime cases automatically drop”, he stated during a press conference in Patna.

Recently, a lot of murders have happened in the whole of Bihar. Most murders happen in the months of April, May and June. This continues until the rains come, as most farmers do not have work. After the rains, people in the…

This year, the assembly elections are also taking place. Some young men are in the need of money and they get involved in Supari killing crimes. A lot of media and political attention is on murder cases. So we have formed a new cell this month. The work of that cell will be to create a database of all the former shooters, contract killers and keep an eye on them, the ADG informed.