Popular folk singer Maithili Thakur has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking the start of her political journey. The 25-year-old singer formally entered the party in Patna on Tuesday (October 14, 2025), in the presence of senior BJP leaders.

The BJP is reportedly planning to field Maithili from the Alinagar Assembly seat in Darbhanga for the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Her entry is being seen as an attempt by the party to connect with the youth and strengthen its presence among the Maithili-speaking population of north Bihar.

#WATCH | Ahead of #BiharElection2025, folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur joins the BJP in Patna, Bihar, in the presence of state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal. pic.twitter.com/F2kUKihHPO — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025

Alinagar seat is currently held by BJP’s Mishrilal Yadav, whose ticket is likely to be dropped, according to reports.

Speculation about her joining politics had been growing for the past few weeks after a photo of Maithili with the BJP election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Nityanand Rai surfaced online. The picture quickly went viral, stating that she might soon join the saffron party.

Maithili Thakur, known for her soulful renditions of Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Hindi folk songs, enjoys a massive fan following across India and among the Indian diaspora. Over the years, she has become a cultural icon for promoting traditional music and regional identity.

With her entry into the BJP, political watchers say Maithili could bring a new and youthful energy to the party’s campaign in Bihar, especially in the Mithilanchal region, where she is widely admired. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement about her candidature, but party insiders hint that it’s “almost certain” she will contest from Alinagar.