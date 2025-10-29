The Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has released its election manifesto for the 2025 Assembly polls on Tuesday (28th October), calling it ‘Tejashwi Pran’. The document is filled with big promises, putting employment, welfare, and social reforms at the centre of its agenda. The alliance, led by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, has made it clear that the manifesto reflects his vision for a ‘new Bihar.’

The manifesto was launched under the INDIA alliance banner with the slogan, “Sampoorna Bihar ka, Sampoorna Parivartan: Tejashwi Pratigya, Tejashwi Pran.” The cover page prominently features Tejashwi Yadav, who is the alliance’s chief ministerial face and the driving force behind the promises.

During the press conference, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Singh and national spokesperson Pawan Khera were present alongside Tejashwi Yadav. However, Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru and state president Rajesh Ram were absent from the stage.

While releasing the manifesto, Tejashwi said, “We don’t just have to form a government, but we have to rebuild Bihar. Today, all allies of the Mahagathbandhan have come together to present this resolution document before the people of Bihar.”

The biggest headline promise in the document is employment. The Mahagathbandhan has pledged to ensure that every household in Bihar gets at least one government job, a claim termed as unrealistic by many. The alliance has promised to pass a law within 20 days of forming the government to make this legally binding. It also said that the job distribution process will start within 20 months of coming to power.

Additionally, all contractual and outsourced workers will be made permanent, and women working under the Jeevika scheme will be recognised as permanent government employees with a fixed monthly salary of Rs 30,000, the manifesto claims.

Tejashwi Yadav described the manifesto as a roadmap for complete transformation, from jobs to welfare, from education to electricity.

Under welfare and social schemes, the Mahagathbandhan has promised free electricity up to 200 units per household and subsidised gas cylinders at Rs 500 for poor families. The alliance also promised to fix problems caused by ‘faulty smart meters’ and withdraw all pending cases related to them.

For women, the manifesto includes a new scheme called “Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana.” Under this, women will receive Rs 2,500 every month starting from 1st December, which means an annual benefit of Rs 30,000 for five years.

The document also includes a promise of free health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh per person, a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 for widows and senior citizens (with a yearly Rs 200 increment), and Rs 3,000 monthly assistance for persons with disabilities.

On the education front, the alliance said it would restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and open women’s colleges in every sub-division. It also promised to build new degree colleges in 136 blocks where none currently exist. The manifesto said that examination fees for government jobs will be scrapped and free transport will be provided for candidates to reach exam centres.

For farmers, the alliance promised a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops and the revival of local mandis and markets. It also vowed to strengthen welfare programs for Dalits, backward classes, and minorities.

The document further promised to oppose any “unconstitutional law” brought by the central government. It said that the Waqf Amendment Bill would be kept on hold, and Waqf property management would be made more transparent. The control of Buddhist temples in Bodh Gaya will be handed over to members of the Buddhist community.

The Mahagathbandhan also promised to review Bihar’s liquor prohibition law and exclude traditional toddy and mahua-based occupations from its scope. It announced a plan to create a welfare board for ex-servicemen and ensure better implementation of government schemes across the state.