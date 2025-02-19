BJP picks Rekha Gupta as Delhi Chief Minister

Ending all speculation, the BJP has named Rekha Gupta as the next chief minister of Delhi. The Shalimar Bagh MLA was selected to lead the government and the legislative party in a meeting of the newly elected MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday evening.

Delhi BJP made the announcement on its X account.

Rekha Gupta defeated AAP candidate Bandana Kumari by almost 30 thousand votes from the Shalimar Bagh constituency in the assembly elections.

As per reports, Parvesh Singh will be the Deputy CM of Delhi, while Vijender Gupta will he made the speaker of the house.

Rekha Gupta thanked the central leadership and all the MLAs for appointing her as the Delhi CM. “I will serve the people of Delhi day and night with the slogan of Narendra Modi ji, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” she posted on X.

Senior party leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar were appointed as the party’s central observers, who attended the meeting of all 48 MLAs of the party.

Notably, the swearing in ceremony of the new BJP government of Delhi will take place at Ramlila Maidan on February 20 at 11 AM. Lt Governor VK Saxena will administer the oath of office to the CM designate and the cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with other Union Ministers and NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be present at the ceremony.

While BJP didn’t name a CM’s face during the election, Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, was seen as the frontrunner for the post during the campaign period. Verma defeated former CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal by over 4000 votes in the assembly elections.